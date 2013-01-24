IntelliVue MP2/X2 ITD Pole Mount

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
ITD part no. TS.6282.991 Kit Includes: Claw for mounting and fastening the Philips IntelliVue MP2/X2 patient monitor to standard poles and rails; adapter plate with swivel unit for Philips IntelliVue MP2/X.