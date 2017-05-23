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IntelliVue XDS ITD Single Display Wall Mount

Mounting solution

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Learn more about a stationary carrier system with an adapter for a Philips XDS, a tilt and swivel unit for a Philips 19" monitor and a rigid arm for a Philips MP2/X2.

Contact & support
Features
ITD part no. TS.9046.991
ITD part no. TS.9046.991

ITD part no. TS.9046.991

ITD part no. TS.9046.991 Kit includes: ITD support extrusion, length L1280 mm; tilt and swivel unit with a monitor holder VESA 75/100; aadapter for Philips XDS; rigid arm for Philips MP2/X2, length L96mm; earthed socket strip, 3-way, with switch.

ITD part no. TS.9046.991

ITD part no. TS.9046.991
ITD part no. TS.9046.991 Kit includes: ITD support extrusion, length L1280 mm; tilt and swivel unit with a monitor holder VESA 75/100; aadapter for Philips XDS; rigid arm for Philips MP2/X2, length L96mm; earthed socket strip, 3-way, with switch.

ITD part no. TS.9046.991

ITD part no. TS.9046.991 Kit includes: ITD support extrusion, length L1280 mm; tilt and swivel unit with a monitor holder VESA 75/100; aadapter for Philips XDS; rigid arm for Philips MP2/X2, length L96mm; earthed socket strip, 3-way, with switch.
Click here for more information
ITD part no. TS.9046.991
ITD part no. TS.9046.991

ITD part no. TS.9046.991

ITD part no. TS.9046.991 Kit includes: ITD support extrusion, length L1280 mm; tilt and swivel unit with a monitor holder VESA 75/100; aadapter for Philips XDS; rigid arm for Philips MP2/X2, length L96mm; earthed socket strip, 3-way, with switch.
  • ITD part no. TS.9046.991
See all features
ITD part no. TS.9046.991
ITD part no. TS.9046.991

ITD part no. TS.9046.991

ITD part no. TS.9046.991 Kit includes: ITD support extrusion, length L1280 mm; tilt and swivel unit with a monitor holder VESA 75/100; aadapter for Philips XDS; rigid arm for Philips MP2/X2, length L96mm; earthed socket strip, 3-way, with switch.

ITD part no. TS.9046.991

ITD part no. TS.9046.991
ITD part no. TS.9046.991 Kit includes: ITD support extrusion, length L1280 mm; tilt and swivel unit with a monitor holder VESA 75/100; aadapter for Philips XDS; rigid arm for Philips MP2/X2, length L96mm; earthed socket strip, 3-way, with switch.

ITD part no. TS.9046.991

ITD part no. TS.9046.991 Kit includes: ITD support extrusion, length L1280 mm; tilt and swivel unit with a monitor holder VESA 75/100; aadapter for Philips XDS; rigid arm for Philips MP2/X2, length L96mm; earthed socket strip, 3-way, with switch.
Click here for more information
ITD part no. TS.9046.991
ITD part no. TS.9046.991

ITD part no. TS.9046.991

ITD part no. TS.9046.991 Kit includes: ITD support extrusion, length L1280 mm; tilt and swivel unit with a monitor holder VESA 75/100; aadapter for Philips XDS; rigid arm for Philips MP2/X2, length L96mm; earthed socket strip, 3-way, with switch.

Documentation

Brochure (1)

Brochure

Brochure (1)

Brochure

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Brochure (1)

Brochure

Specifications

Additional information
Additional information
DIN EN 60601-1
  • 2006 tested
ITD support extrusion
  • 125 kg / 275 lbs
Monitor holder
  • 14 kg / 30,9 lbs
Rigid Arm for Philips MP2/X2
  • 10Kg / 22 lbs
Adapter for Philips XDS
  • 5Kg / 11 lbs
Rigid arm for MP2/X2 and adapter for XDS
  • RAL 7035 Light grey, powder-coated
Finish, ITD support extrusion
  • Aluminium natural anodized*
Additional information
Additional information
DIN EN 60601-1
  • 2006 tested
ITD support extrusion
  • 125 kg / 275 lbs
See all specifications
Additional information
Additional information
DIN EN 60601-1
  • 2006 tested
ITD support extrusion
  • 125 kg / 275 lbs
Monitor holder
  • 14 kg / 30,9 lbs
Rigid Arm for Philips MP2/X2
  • 10Kg / 22 lbs
Adapter for Philips XDS
  • 5Kg / 11 lbs
Rigid arm for MP2/X2 and adapter for XDS
  • RAL 7035 Light grey, powder-coated
Finish, ITD support extrusion
  • Aluminium natural anodized*
  • *There is also the possibility to mount an additional keyboard holder.

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