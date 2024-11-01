Search terms

EN
AR

IntelliVue Cableless Charging Station GCX Pole / Rail Mount

Mounting solution

Find similar products

Learn more about the options available for mounting the IntelliVue Cableless Charging Station to a pole, or rail.

Contact & support
Features
Pole, and Rail Mounting Options

Pole, and Rail Mounting Options

GCX P/N: PRC-0001-01 Kit Includes: PRCTM Post/Rail Clamp which clamps to posts .75" - 1.5" (19 to 35mm) diameter and horizontal rails 8 to 10mm x 25mm.

Pole, and Rail Mounting Options

GCX P/N: PRC-0001-01 Kit Includes: PRCTM Post/Rail Clamp which clamps to posts .75" - 1.5" (19 to 35mm) diameter and horizontal rails 8 to 10mm x 25mm.

Pole, and Rail Mounting Options

GCX P/N: PRC-0001-01 Kit Includes: PRCTM Post/Rail Clamp which clamps to posts .75" - 1.5" (19 to 35mm) diameter and horizontal rails 8 to 10mm x 25mm.
  • Pole, and Rail Mounting Options
See all features
Pole, and Rail Mounting Options

Pole, and Rail Mounting Options

GCX P/N: PRC-0001-01 Kit Includes: PRCTM Post/Rail Clamp which clamps to posts .75" - 1.5" (19 to 35mm) diameter and horizontal rails 8 to 10mm x 25mm.

Pole, and Rail Mounting Options

GCX P/N: PRC-0001-01 Kit Includes: PRCTM Post/Rail Clamp which clamps to posts .75" - 1.5" (19 to 35mm) diameter and horizontal rails 8 to 10mm x 25mm.

Pole, and Rail Mounting Options

GCX P/N: PRC-0001-01 Kit Includes: PRCTM Post/Rail Clamp which clamps to posts .75" - 1.5" (19 to 35mm) diameter and horizontal rails 8 to 10mm x 25mm.

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue
© Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2026. All rights reserved.

Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.