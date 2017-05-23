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Avalon FM20 and FM30 ITD Flat Surface Mount

Mounting solution

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Learn more about the desk mounting solution available for the Philips Avalon FM20/30 monitor.

Contact & support
Features
Avalon Fetal Monitor FM20/30: Desk Mounting Kit
Avalon Fetal Monitor FM20/30: Desk Mounting Kit

Avalon Fetal Monitor FM20/30: Desk Mounting Kit

ITD part no. TS 0426.9 Kit includes: Desk adapter; mounting kit.

Avalon Fetal Monitor FM20/30: Desk Mounting Kit

Avalon Fetal Monitor FM20/30: Desk Mounting Kit
ITD part no. TS 0426.9 Kit includes: Desk adapter; mounting kit.

Avalon Fetal Monitor FM20/30: Desk Mounting Kit

ITD part no. TS 0426.9 Kit includes: Desk adapter; mounting kit.
Click here for more information
Avalon Fetal Monitor FM20/30: Desk Mounting Kit
Avalon Fetal Monitor FM20/30: Desk Mounting Kit

Avalon Fetal Monitor FM20/30: Desk Mounting Kit

ITD part no. TS 0426.9 Kit includes: Desk adapter; mounting kit.
  • Avalon Fetal Monitor FM20/30: Desk Mounting Kit
See all features
Avalon Fetal Monitor FM20/30: Desk Mounting Kit
Avalon Fetal Monitor FM20/30: Desk Mounting Kit

Avalon Fetal Monitor FM20/30: Desk Mounting Kit

ITD part no. TS 0426.9 Kit includes: Desk adapter; mounting kit.

Avalon Fetal Monitor FM20/30: Desk Mounting Kit

Avalon Fetal Monitor FM20/30: Desk Mounting Kit
ITD part no. TS 0426.9 Kit includes: Desk adapter; mounting kit.

Avalon Fetal Monitor FM20/30: Desk Mounting Kit

ITD part no. TS 0426.9 Kit includes: Desk adapter; mounting kit.
Click here for more information
Avalon Fetal Monitor FM20/30: Desk Mounting Kit
Avalon Fetal Monitor FM20/30: Desk Mounting Kit

Avalon Fetal Monitor FM20/30: Desk Mounting Kit

ITD part no. TS 0426.9 Kit includes: Desk adapter; mounting kit.

Documentation

Brochure (1)

Brochure

Brochure (1)

Brochure

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Brochure (1)

Brochure

Specifications

Additional information
Additional information
TÜV Product Service
  • Tested
Max. load
  • 5 kg / 11 lbs
Finish
  • Mushroom powder coated
Additional information
Additional information
TÜV Product Service
  • Tested
Max. load
  • 5 kg / 11 lbs
See all specifications
Additional information
Additional information
TÜV Product Service
  • Tested
Max. load
  • 5 kg / 11 lbs
Finish
  • Mushroom powder coated

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