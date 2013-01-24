Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
EN
AR

Search terms

IntelliVue Anesthetic Gas Modules G1 - G5 Mounting solution

IntelliVue Anesthetic Gas Modules G1 - G5 GCX G1/G5 Stack Mount

Mounting solution

Find similar products

Learn more about an option available to mount the EGM Gas Monitor above an MP90 CPU.

Contact us
Features
EGM: Stack Mount Over MP90 CPU
EGM: Stack Mount Over MP90 CPU

EGM: Stack Mount Over MP90 CPU

GCX p/n: AG-0019-40 Kit includes: Bracket for mounting EGM above MP90 CPU; compatible with Philips quick-release Table Top Mount Adapter; hardware for mounting MP90 CPU to table or surface is sold separately.

Documentation

Brochure (1)

Brochure