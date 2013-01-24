By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
Krömker Type - No.: 5095-40-0-000 consists of Flat screen adapter; holder for satellite racks (150mm and 300mm); support Arm with Gas Pressure Spring 400mm; adaption for 25x10mm and 30x10mm horizontal rail; adaption for GCX Wall Channel.
Krömker Type - No.: 5096-40-0-000 consists of Flat screen adapter; holder for satellite racks (150mm and 300mm); support Arm with Gas Pressure Spring 300mm; adaption for 25x10mm and 30x10mm horizontal rail; adaption for GCX Wall Channel.
Krömker Type - No.: 5076-30-0-000 consists of Flat screen adapter; holder for satellite rack 300mm; tilt and swing arm mount with cap brake 340mm; adaption for 25x10mm and 30x10mm horizontal rail; adaption for GCX Wall Channel; adaption with T-slot adapter (Dräger Julian only).
Krömker Type - No.: 5077-30-0-000 consists of Flat screen adapter; holder for satellite rack 300mm; tilt and swing arm mount with cap brake 220mm; adaption for 25x10mm and 30x10mm horizontal rail; adaption for GCX Wall Channel; adaption with T-slot adapter (Dräger Julian only).