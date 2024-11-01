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General Mounts Philips General Mounting

Mounting solution

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ITD Support profile L320mm (ITD part no. TS 6006.1) consists of support profile including strain relief; max load: 35 kg / 77 lbs.

Configuration-1

Configuration-1
ITD Support profile L320mm (ITD part no. TS 6006.1) consists of support profile including strain relief; max load: 35 kg / 77 lbs.

Configuration-1

ITD Support profile L320mm (ITD part no. TS 6006.1) consists of support profile including strain relief; max load: 35 kg / 77 lbs.
Click here for more information
Configuration-1
Configuration-1

Configuration-1

ITD Support profile L320mm (ITD part no. TS 6006.1) consists of support profile including strain relief; max load: 35 kg / 77 lbs.
Configuration-2
Configuration-2

Configuration-2

ITD Support profile L640mm (ITD part no. TS 6001.1) consists of support profile including strain relief; max load: 50 kg / 110 lbs.

Configuration-2

Configuration-2
ITD Support profile L640mm (ITD part no. TS 6001.1) consists of support profile including strain relief; max load: 50 kg / 110 lbs.

Configuration-2

ITD Support profile L640mm (ITD part no. TS 6001.1) consists of support profile including strain relief; max load: 50 kg / 110 lbs.
Click here for more information
Configuration-2
Configuration-2

Configuration-2

ITD Support profile L640mm (ITD part no. TS 6001.1) consists of support profile including strain relief; max load: 50 kg / 110 lbs.
  • Configuration-1
  • Configuration-2
See all features
Configuration-1
Configuration-1

Configuration-1

ITD Support profile L320mm (ITD part no. TS 6006.1) consists of support profile including strain relief; max load: 35 kg / 77 lbs.

Configuration-1

Configuration-1
ITD Support profile L320mm (ITD part no. TS 6006.1) consists of support profile including strain relief; max load: 35 kg / 77 lbs.

Configuration-1

ITD Support profile L320mm (ITD part no. TS 6006.1) consists of support profile including strain relief; max load: 35 kg / 77 lbs.
Click here for more information
Configuration-1
Configuration-1

Configuration-1

ITD Support profile L320mm (ITD part no. TS 6006.1) consists of support profile including strain relief; max load: 35 kg / 77 lbs.
Configuration-2
Configuration-2

Configuration-2

ITD Support profile L640mm (ITD part no. TS 6001.1) consists of support profile including strain relief; max load: 50 kg / 110 lbs.

Configuration-2

Configuration-2
ITD Support profile L640mm (ITD part no. TS 6001.1) consists of support profile including strain relief; max load: 50 kg / 110 lbs.

Configuration-2

ITD Support profile L640mm (ITD part no. TS 6001.1) consists of support profile including strain relief; max load: 50 kg / 110 lbs.
Click here for more information
Configuration-2
Configuration-2

Configuration-2

ITD Support profile L640mm (ITD part no. TS 6001.1) consists of support profile including strain relief; max load: 50 kg / 110 lbs.

Specifications

Additional information
Additional information
TÜV Product Service
  • Tested
Cable lead
  • Covered
Surface
  • RAL 7035 light grey, powder coated
Additional information
Additional information
TÜV Product Service
  • Tested
Cable lead
  • Covered
See all specifications
Additional information
Additional information
TÜV Product Service
  • Tested
Cable lead
  • Covered
Surface
  • RAL 7035 light grey, powder coated

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