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Intellivue MP90 Additional Mounting ITD Mounting Accessories

Mounting solution

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Learn more about ITD Mounting Accessories available for Intellivue MP90 monitors.

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Power supply holder for Philips IntelliVue MP 90 monitor M8031B
Power supply holder for Philips IntelliVue MP 90 monitors

Power supply holder for Philips IntelliVue MP 90 monitors

ITD part no. TS 6161.9 (Additional information; finish: Arctic White; max. load: 2 kg / 4.4 lbs)

Power supply holder for Philips IntelliVue MP 90 monitors

Power supply holder for Philips IntelliVue MP 90 monitors
ITD part no. TS 6161.9 (Additional information; finish: Arctic White; max. load: 2 kg / 4.4 lbs)

Power supply holder for Philips IntelliVue MP 90 monitors

ITD part no. TS 6161.9 (Additional information; finish: Arctic White; max. load: 2 kg / 4.4 lbs)
Click here for more information
Power supply holder for Philips IntelliVue MP 90 monitor M8031B
Power supply holder for Philips IntelliVue MP 90 monitors

Power supply holder for Philips IntelliVue MP 90 monitors

ITD part no. TS 6161.9 (Additional information; finish: Arctic White; max. load: 2 kg / 4.4 lbs)
Power supply holder for Philips IntelliVue MP 90 monitor M1097A
Power supply holder for Philips IntelliVue MP90 monitors

Power supply holder for Philips IntelliVue MP90 monitors

ITD part no. TS 6162.9 (Additional information; finish: Arctic White; max. load: 2 kg / 4.4 lbs)

Power supply holder for Philips IntelliVue MP90 monitors

Power supply holder for Philips IntelliVue MP90 monitors
ITD part no. TS 6162.9 (Additional information; finish: Arctic White; max. load: 2 kg / 4.4 lbs)

Power supply holder for Philips IntelliVue MP90 monitors

ITD part no. TS 6162.9 (Additional information; finish: Arctic White; max. load: 2 kg / 4.4 lbs)
Click here for more information
Power supply holder for Philips IntelliVue MP 90 monitor M1097A
Power supply holder for Philips IntelliVue MP90 monitors

Power supply holder for Philips IntelliVue MP90 monitors

ITD part no. TS 6162.9 (Additional information; finish: Arctic White; max. load: 2 kg / 4.4 lbs)
Power supply holder for Philips IntelliVue MP 90 monitor M8033A
Power supply holder for Philips IntelliVue MP 90 monitors

Power supply holder for Philips IntelliVue MP 90 monitors

ITD part no. TS 6163.9 (Additional information; finish: Arctic White; max. load: 2 kg / 4.4 lbs)

Power supply holder for Philips IntelliVue MP 90 monitors

Power supply holder for Philips IntelliVue MP 90 monitors
ITD part no. TS 6163.9 (Additional information; finish: Arctic White; max. load: 2 kg / 4.4 lbs)

Power supply holder for Philips IntelliVue MP 90 monitors

ITD part no. TS 6163.9 (Additional information; finish: Arctic White; max. load: 2 kg / 4.4 lbs)
Click here for more information
Power supply holder for Philips IntelliVue MP 90 monitor M8033A
Power supply holder for Philips IntelliVue MP 90 monitors

Power supply holder for Philips IntelliVue MP 90 monitors

ITD part no. TS 6163.9 (Additional information; finish: Arctic White; max. load: 2 kg / 4.4 lbs)
Loudspeaker and speed point holder for Philips IntelliVue MP 90
Loudspeaker and speed point holders

Loudspeaker and speed point holders

ITD part no. TS 6164.9 (Additional information; finish: Arctic White; max. load: 1 kg / 2.2 lbs)

Loudspeaker and speed point holders

Loudspeaker and speed point holders
ITD part no. TS 6164.9 (Additional information; finish: Arctic White; max. load: 1 kg / 2.2 lbs)

Loudspeaker and speed point holders

ITD part no. TS 6164.9 (Additional information; finish: Arctic White; max. load: 1 kg / 2.2 lbs)
Click here for more information
Loudspeaker and speed point holder for Philips IntelliVue MP 90
Loudspeaker and speed point holders

Loudspeaker and speed point holders

ITD part no. TS 6164.9 (Additional information; finish: Arctic White; max. load: 1 kg / 2.2 lbs)
  • Power supply holder for Philips IntelliVue MP 90 monitor M8031B
  • Power supply holder for Philips IntelliVue MP 90 monitor M1097A
  • Power supply holder for Philips IntelliVue MP 90 monitor M8033A
  • Loudspeaker and speed point holder for Philips IntelliVue MP 90
See all features
Power supply holder for Philips IntelliVue MP 90 monitor M8031B
Power supply holder for Philips IntelliVue MP 90 monitors

Power supply holder for Philips IntelliVue MP 90 monitors

ITD part no. TS 6161.9 (Additional information; finish: Arctic White; max. load: 2 kg / 4.4 lbs)

Power supply holder for Philips IntelliVue MP 90 monitors

Power supply holder for Philips IntelliVue MP 90 monitors
ITD part no. TS 6161.9 (Additional information; finish: Arctic White; max. load: 2 kg / 4.4 lbs)

Power supply holder for Philips IntelliVue MP 90 monitors

ITD part no. TS 6161.9 (Additional information; finish: Arctic White; max. load: 2 kg / 4.4 lbs)
Click here for more information
Power supply holder for Philips IntelliVue MP 90 monitor M8031B
Power supply holder for Philips IntelliVue MP 90 monitors

Power supply holder for Philips IntelliVue MP 90 monitors

ITD part no. TS 6161.9 (Additional information; finish: Arctic White; max. load: 2 kg / 4.4 lbs)
Power supply holder for Philips IntelliVue MP 90 monitor M1097A
Power supply holder for Philips IntelliVue MP90 monitors

Power supply holder for Philips IntelliVue MP90 monitors

ITD part no. TS 6162.9 (Additional information; finish: Arctic White; max. load: 2 kg / 4.4 lbs)

Power supply holder for Philips IntelliVue MP90 monitors

Power supply holder for Philips IntelliVue MP90 monitors
ITD part no. TS 6162.9 (Additional information; finish: Arctic White; max. load: 2 kg / 4.4 lbs)

Power supply holder for Philips IntelliVue MP90 monitors

ITD part no. TS 6162.9 (Additional information; finish: Arctic White; max. load: 2 kg / 4.4 lbs)
Click here for more information
Power supply holder for Philips IntelliVue MP 90 monitor M1097A
Power supply holder for Philips IntelliVue MP90 monitors

Power supply holder for Philips IntelliVue MP90 monitors

ITD part no. TS 6162.9 (Additional information; finish: Arctic White; max. load: 2 kg / 4.4 lbs)
Power supply holder for Philips IntelliVue MP 90 monitor M8033A
Power supply holder for Philips IntelliVue MP 90 monitors

Power supply holder for Philips IntelliVue MP 90 monitors

ITD part no. TS 6163.9 (Additional information; finish: Arctic White; max. load: 2 kg / 4.4 lbs)

Power supply holder for Philips IntelliVue MP 90 monitors

Power supply holder for Philips IntelliVue MP 90 monitors
ITD part no. TS 6163.9 (Additional information; finish: Arctic White; max. load: 2 kg / 4.4 lbs)

Power supply holder for Philips IntelliVue MP 90 monitors

ITD part no. TS 6163.9 (Additional information; finish: Arctic White; max. load: 2 kg / 4.4 lbs)
Click here for more information
Power supply holder for Philips IntelliVue MP 90 monitor M8033A
Power supply holder for Philips IntelliVue MP 90 monitors

Power supply holder for Philips IntelliVue MP 90 monitors

ITD part no. TS 6163.9 (Additional information; finish: Arctic White; max. load: 2 kg / 4.4 lbs)
Loudspeaker and speed point holder for Philips IntelliVue MP 90
Loudspeaker and speed point holders

Loudspeaker and speed point holders

ITD part no. TS 6164.9 (Additional information; finish: Arctic White; max. load: 1 kg / 2.2 lbs)

Loudspeaker and speed point holders

Loudspeaker and speed point holders
ITD part no. TS 6164.9 (Additional information; finish: Arctic White; max. load: 1 kg / 2.2 lbs)

Loudspeaker and speed point holders

ITD part no. TS 6164.9 (Additional information; finish: Arctic White; max. load: 1 kg / 2.2 lbs)
Click here for more information
Loudspeaker and speed point holder for Philips IntelliVue MP 90
Loudspeaker and speed point holders

Loudspeaker and speed point holders

ITD part no. TS 6164.9 (Additional information; finish: Arctic White; max. load: 1 kg / 2.2 lbs)

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