ITD part no. HA.2096.903
Kit includes: Adapter for ITD support extrusion; Arm, length 400mm; tilt and swivel unit with an adapter for a Philips IntelliVue MX800.
(Additional information: DIN EN 60601-1:2006 tested; minimum load: 11 kg / 24 lbs; maximum load: 20 kg / 44 lbs; maximum load, tilt and swivel unit: 14 kg / 30,8 lbs; finish, tilt and swivel unit, height adjustable arm and adapter for ITD support extrusion: RAL 7035 light grey, powder-coated. There is also the possibility to mount an additional down-post (HA.1005.991) for an external rack, or a keyboard holder (HA.1024.991))
Mounting Kit (ITD part no. HA.2171.90... || 1
Mounting Kit (ITD part no. HA.2171.903)
ITD part no. HA.2171.903
Kit includes: Adapter for horizontal standard runner;
Arm, length 400mm; tilt and swivel unit with an adapter for a Philips IntelliVue MX800.
(Additional information:
DIN EN 60601-1:2006 tested;
minimum load: 11 kg / 24 lbs;
maximum load: 20 kg / 44 lbs;
maximum load, tilt and swivel unit: 14 kg / 30,8 lbs; finish, tilt and swivel unit, height adjustable arm and adapter for horizontal standard runner: RAL 7035 light grey, powder-coated. There is also the possibility to mount an additional down-post (HA.1005.991) for external rack, or a keyboard holder (HA.1024.991))
Mounting Kit (ITD part no. HA.2172.90... || 1
Mounting Kit (ITD part no. HA.2172.903)
ITD part no. HA.2172.903
Kit includes: Adapter for support bar D 25-42mm; arm, length 400mm; tilt and swivel unit with an adapter for a Philips IntelliVue MX800.
(Additional information:
DIN EN 60601-1:2006 tested;
minimum load: 11 kg / 24 lbs;
maximum load: 20 kg / 44 lbs;
maximum load, tilt and swivel unit: 14 kg / 30,8 lbs; finish, tilt and swivel unit, height adjustable arm and adapter for support bar: RAL 7035 light grey, powder-coated. There is also the possibility to mount an additional down-post (HA.1005.991) for external rack, or a keyboard holder (HA.1024.991))
Mounting Kit (ITD part no. HA.2173.90... || 1
Mounting Kit (ITD part no. HA.2173.903)
ITD part no. HA.2173.903
Kit includes: Adapter for GCX wall channel; arm length 400mm; tilt and swivel unit with an adapter for a Philips IntelliVue MX800
(Additional information: DIN EN 60601-1:2006 tested; minimum load: 11 kg / 24 lbs; maximum load: 20 kg / 44 lbs; maximum load, tilt and swivel unit: 14 kg / 30,8 lbs; finish, tilt and swivel unit and height adjustable arm: RAL 7035 light grey, powder-coated; finish, adapter GCX wall channel: galvanized. There is also the possibility to mount an additional down-post (HA.1005.991) for external rack, or a keyboard holder (HA.1024.991))