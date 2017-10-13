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Learn more about single pivot arm (325mm) wall mounting options with a keyboard holder, from ITD, for the IntelliVue MX500 and MX550 patient monitors.
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By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
ITD part number: TH.2149.991
ITD part number: TH.2149.991
ITD part number: TH.2149.991
ITD part number: TH.2169.991
ITD part number: TH.2169.991
ITD part number: TH.2169.991
ITD part number: TH.2151.991
ITD part number: TH.2151.991
ITD part number: TH.2151.991
ITD part no. TH.2153.991
ITD part no. TH.2153.991
ITD part no. TH.2153.991
ITD part number TH.2155.991
ITD part number TH.2155.991
ITD part number TH.2155.991
ITD part number: TH.2149.991
ITD part number: TH.2149.991
ITD part number: TH.2149.991
ITD part number: TH.2169.991
ITD part number: TH.2169.991
ITD part number: TH.2169.991
ITD part number: TH.2151.991
ITD part number: TH.2151.991
ITD part number: TH.2151.991
ITD part no. TH.2153.991
ITD part no. TH.2153.991
ITD part no. TH.2153.991
ITD part number TH.2155.991
ITD part number TH.2155.991
ITD part number TH.2155.991
|Tested to
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|Maximum load, arm
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|Maximum load, tilt and swivel unit
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|Maximum load, keyboard holder
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|Finish
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|Tested to
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|Maximum load, arm
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|Tested to
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|Maximum load, arm
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|Maximum load, tilt and swivel unit
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|Maximum load, keyboard holder
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|Finish
|
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The IntelliVue MX500 combines powerful monitoring with flexible portability in one compact unit. Supplying comprehensive patient information at a glance, it can make a real difference when multiple patients and priorities need attention.
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The IntelliVue MX550 pairs powerful bedside monitoring with the reassurance of a battery backup. Supplying comprehensive patient information at a glance, it can make a real difference when multiple patients and priorities need attention.
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By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
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