IntelliVue MX800 Mounting solution

IntelliVue MX800 Dräger Fabius GS

Mounting solution

Learn more about the options available to mount the IntelliVue MX800 patient monitoring system on a Dräger Fabius GS or Fabius GS Premium Anesthesia Machine.

Features
IntelliVue MX800: Dräger Fabius GS Premium Mounting Kit

GCX P/N: AG-0018-04 Kit Includes: 16" (40.6 cm) M Series Pivot Arm (for Fabius GS or Fabius GS Premium). Allows lateral positioning and provides tilt/swivel adjustment. Cable management features include a cavity below the arm with cable covers and a "pass-through" channel slide; 6" (15.2 cm) Down Post for Flexible Module Server (FMS); MX800 Mounting Adapter; Top Shelf Plate with Camlock rails for AGM or G5; counterweight kit.
GCX P/N: PH-0054-90 Kit Includes: Camlock compatible mounting plate allows the G5 to be mounted on top of an Anesthesia Machine.

