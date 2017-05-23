By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
GCX P/N: AG-0018-01 Kit Includes: 12" (30.5 cm) M Series Pivot Arm for MX800 Monitor. Allows for lateral positioning and tilt/swivel adjustments. Cable management features include a cavity below the arm with cable covers and a "pass-through" channel slide; 12" (30.5 cm) M Series Pivot Arm with Down post for mounting Flexible Module Server (FMS). Allows lateral positioning and provides swivel adjustments; 20" (51.4 cm) Channel; Channel Cover.
Dräger Narkomed 6000 Mounting Kit
GCX P/N: AG-0018-01 Kit Includes: 12" (30.5 cm) M Series Pivot Arm for MX800 Monitor. Allows for lateral positioning and tilt/swivel adjustments. Cable management features include a cavity below the arm with cable covers and a "pass-through" channel slide; 12" (30.5 cm) M Series Pivot Arm with Down post for mounting Flexible Module Server (FMS). Allows lateral positioning and provides swivel adjustments; 20" (51.4 cm) Channel; Channel Cover.
Dräger Narkomed 6000 Mounting Kit
GCX P/N: AG-0018-01 Kit Includes: 12" (30.5 cm) M Series Pivot Arm for MX800 Monitor. Allows for lateral positioning and tilt/swivel adjustments. Cable management features include a cavity below the arm with cable covers and a "pass-through" channel slide; 12" (30.5 cm) M Series Pivot Arm with Down post for mounting Flexible Module Server (FMS). Allows lateral positioning and provides swivel adjustments; 20" (51.4 cm) Channel; Channel Cover.
GCX P/N: AG-0018-01 Kit Includes: 12" (30.5 cm) M Series Pivot Arm for MX800 Monitor. Allows for lateral positioning and tilt/swivel adjustments. Cable management features include a cavity below the arm with cable covers and a "pass-through" channel slide; 12" (30.5 cm) M Series Pivot Arm with Down post for mounting Flexible Module Server (FMS). Allows lateral positioning and provides swivel adjustments; 20" (51.4 cm) Channel; Channel Cover.
GCX P/N: AG-0018-01 Kit Includes: 12" (30.5 cm) M Series Pivot Arm for MX800 Monitor. Allows for lateral positioning and tilt/swivel adjustments. Cable management features include a cavity below the arm with cable covers and a "pass-through" channel slide; 12" (30.5 cm) M Series Pivot Arm with Down post for mounting Flexible Module Server (FMS). Allows lateral positioning and provides swivel adjustments; 20" (51.4 cm) Channel; Channel Cover.
Dräger Narkomed 6000 Mounting Kit
GCX P/N: AG-0018-01 Kit Includes: 12" (30.5 cm) M Series Pivot Arm for MX800 Monitor. Allows for lateral positioning and tilt/swivel adjustments. Cable management features include a cavity below the arm with cable covers and a "pass-through" channel slide; 12" (30.5 cm) M Series Pivot Arm with Down post for mounting Flexible Module Server (FMS). Allows lateral positioning and provides swivel adjustments; 20" (51.4 cm) Channel; Channel Cover.
Dräger Narkomed 6000 Mounting Kit
GCX P/N: AG-0018-01 Kit Includes: 12" (30.5 cm) M Series Pivot Arm for MX800 Monitor. Allows for lateral positioning and tilt/swivel adjustments. Cable management features include a cavity below the arm with cable covers and a "pass-through" channel slide; 12" (30.5 cm) M Series Pivot Arm with Down post for mounting Flexible Module Server (FMS). Allows lateral positioning and provides swivel adjustments; 20" (51.4 cm) Channel; Channel Cover.
GCX P/N: AG-0018-01 Kit Includes: 12" (30.5 cm) M Series Pivot Arm for MX800 Monitor. Allows for lateral positioning and tilt/swivel adjustments. Cable management features include a cavity below the arm with cable covers and a "pass-through" channel slide; 12" (30.5 cm) M Series Pivot Arm with Down post for mounting Flexible Module Server (FMS). Allows lateral positioning and provides swivel adjustments; 20" (51.4 cm) Channel; Channel Cover.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.