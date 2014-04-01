Home
IntelliVue MX800 Mounting solution

IntelliVue MX800 Dräger NAD 6000

Mounting solution

Learn more about the options available to mount the IntelliVue MX800 patient monitoring system on a Dräger Narkomed 6000 Anesthesia Machine.

Dräger Narkomed 6000 Mounting Kit

GCX P/N: AG-0018-01 Kit Includes: 12" (30.5 cm) M Series Pivot Arm for MX800 Monitor. Allows for lateral positioning and tilt/swivel adjustments. Cable management features include a cavity below the arm with cable covers and a "pass-through" channel slide; 12" (30.5 cm) M Series Pivot Arm with Down post for mounting Flexible Module Server (FMS). Allows lateral positioning and provides swivel adjustments; 20" (51.4 cm) Channel; Channel Cover.

