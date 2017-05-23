Intellivue MX800 Datex-Ohmeda Aisys

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
GCX P/N: AG-0018-12 Kit Includes: 12" (30.5 cm) x 12" (30.5 cm) M Series Articulating Arm with 6" (15.2 cm) Down Post for Flexible Module Server (FMS). Allows lateral positioning and swivel adjustment. Cable management features include a cavity below the arm with cable covers; Monitor Vent Arm Mounting Bracket; Camlock Mount for G5; Top Plate with Camlock Rails for Mounting AGM or G5.
IntelliVue MX800: GE Aisys Mounting Kit
GCX P/N: AG-0018-12 Kit Includes: 12" (30.5 cm) x 12" (30.5 cm) M Series Articulating Arm with 6" (15.2 cm) Down Post for Flexible Module Server (FMS). Allows lateral positioning and swivel adjustment. Cable management features include a cavity below the arm with cable covers; Monitor Vent Arm Mounting Bracket; Camlock Mount for G5; Top Plate with Camlock Rails for Mounting AGM or G5.
IntelliVue MX800: GE Aisys Mounting Kit
GCX P/N: AG-0018-12 Kit Includes: 12" (30.5 cm) x 12" (30.5 cm) M Series Articulating Arm with 6" (15.2 cm) Down Post for Flexible Module Server (FMS). Allows lateral positioning and swivel adjustment. Cable management features include a cavity below the arm with cable covers; Monitor Vent Arm Mounting Bracket; Camlock Mount for G5; Top Plate with Camlock Rails for Mounting AGM or G5.
GCX P/N: AG-0018-12 Kit Includes: 12" (30.5 cm) x 12" (30.5 cm) M Series Articulating Arm with 6" (15.2 cm) Down Post for Flexible Module Server (FMS). Allows lateral positioning and swivel adjustment. Cable management features include a cavity below the arm with cable covers; Monitor Vent Arm Mounting Bracket; Camlock Mount for G5; Top Plate with Camlock Rails for Mounting AGM or G5.
GCX P/N: AG-0018-12 Kit Includes: 12" (30.5 cm) x 12" (30.5 cm) M Series Articulating Arm with 6" (15.2 cm) Down Post for Flexible Module Server (FMS). Allows lateral positioning and swivel adjustment. Cable management features include a cavity below the arm with cable covers; Monitor Vent Arm Mounting Bracket; Camlock Mount for G5; Top Plate with Camlock Rails for Mounting AGM or G5.
IntelliVue MX800: GE Aisys Mounting Kit
GCX P/N: AG-0018-12 Kit Includes: 12" (30.5 cm) x 12" (30.5 cm) M Series Articulating Arm with 6" (15.2 cm) Down Post for Flexible Module Server (FMS). Allows lateral positioning and swivel adjustment. Cable management features include a cavity below the arm with cable covers; Monitor Vent Arm Mounting Bracket; Camlock Mount for G5; Top Plate with Camlock Rails for Mounting AGM or G5.
IntelliVue MX800: GE Aisys Mounting Kit
GCX P/N: AG-0018-12 Kit Includes: 12" (30.5 cm) x 12" (30.5 cm) M Series Articulating Arm with 6" (15.2 cm) Down Post for Flexible Module Server (FMS). Allows lateral positioning and swivel adjustment. Cable management features include a cavity below the arm with cable covers; Monitor Vent Arm Mounting Bracket; Camlock Mount for G5; Top Plate with Camlock Rails for Mounting AGM or G5.
GCX P/N: AG-0018-12 Kit Includes: 12" (30.5 cm) x 12" (30.5 cm) M Series Articulating Arm with 6" (15.2 cm) Down Post for Flexible Module Server (FMS). Allows lateral positioning and swivel adjustment. Cable management features include a cavity below the arm with cable covers; Monitor Vent Arm Mounting Bracket; Camlock Mount for G5; Top Plate with Camlock Rails for Mounting AGM or G5.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.