Intellivue MX800 Mounting solution

Intellivue MX800 Dräger Fabius Tiro Anesthesia Machine

Mounting solution

Learn more about the options available to mount the IntelliVue MX800 patient monitoring system on a Dräger Fabius Tiro Anesthesia Machine.

IntelliVue MX800: Dräger Fabius Tiro Mounting Kit

GCX P/N: AG-0018-19 Kit Includes: 12" (30.5 cm) M Series Pivot Arm with Down Post for Flexible Module Server (FMS). Allows lateral positioning and swivel adjustments. Cable management features include a cavity below the arm with cable covers and a "pass-through" channel slide; 10.5" (26.7cm) Tiro Top Plate with Channel; Horizontal Mount; 6" (15.2cm) Down Post.

