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IntelliVue MX800 ITD Fix Mount

Mounting solution

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Learn more about the fix mount upgrade kit for a Philips IntelliVue MX800 monitor.

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Features
Fix mount: upgrade kit
Fix mount: upgrade kit

Fix mount: upgrade kit

ITD part no. TS.0804.999 Kit Includes: Universal adapter; Adapter plate for Philips IntelliVue MX800.

Fix mount: upgrade kit

Fix mount: upgrade kit
ITD part no. TS.0804.999 Kit Includes: Universal adapter; Adapter plate for Philips IntelliVue MX800.

Fix mount: upgrade kit

ITD part no. TS.0804.999 Kit Includes: Universal adapter; Adapter plate for Philips IntelliVue MX800.
Click here for more information
Fix mount: upgrade kit
Fix mount: upgrade kit

Fix mount: upgrade kit

ITD part no. TS.0804.999 Kit Includes: Universal adapter; Adapter plate for Philips IntelliVue MX800.
  • Fix mount: upgrade kit
See all features
Fix mount: upgrade kit
Fix mount: upgrade kit

Fix mount: upgrade kit

ITD part no. TS.0804.999 Kit Includes: Universal adapter; Adapter plate for Philips IntelliVue MX800.

Fix mount: upgrade kit

Fix mount: upgrade kit
ITD part no. TS.0804.999 Kit Includes: Universal adapter; Adapter plate for Philips IntelliVue MX800.

Fix mount: upgrade kit

ITD part no. TS.0804.999 Kit Includes: Universal adapter; Adapter plate for Philips IntelliVue MX800.
Click here for more information
Fix mount: upgrade kit
Fix mount: upgrade kit

Fix mount: upgrade kit

ITD part no. TS.0804.999 Kit Includes: Universal adapter; Adapter plate for Philips IntelliVue MX800.

Documentation

Brochure (1)

Brochure

Brochure (1)

Brochure

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Brochure (1)

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Specifications

Additional Information
Additional Information
DIN EN 60601-1
  • 2006 tested
Maximum load, universal adapter
  • 14 kg / 30,8 lbs
Finish, universal adapter and andapter plate
  • anodized
Additional Information
Additional Information
DIN EN 60601-1
  • 2006 tested
Maximum load, universal adapter
  • 14 kg / 30,8 lbs
See all specifications
Additional Information
Additional Information
DIN EN 60601-1
  • 2006 tested
Maximum load, universal adapter
  • 14 kg / 30,8 lbs
Finish, universal adapter and andapter plate
  • anodized

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