IntelliVue MX500/MX550 Mounting solution

IntelliVue MX500/MX550 Dräger Narkomed 6000 Anesthesia Machine

Mounting solution

Learn more about the options available to mount the IntelliVue MX500/MX550 patient monitoring system on a Dräger Narkomed 6000 anesthesia machine.

Features
IntelliVue MX500/MX550: Dräger Narkomed 6000 mounting kit
GCX P/N: AG-0018-01 Kit includes: 12" (30.5 cm) M Series pivot arm. Allows for lateral positioning and tilt/swivel adjustability. Cable management features include a cavity below the arm with cable covers and a "pass-through" channel slide; 6" (15.2 cm) Down post for FMS or MP2/X2; 20" (51.4 cm) Channel; channel cover; compatible with the quick release table mount hardware included with IntelliVue monitors.

