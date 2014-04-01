By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
GCX P/N: AG-0018-02
Kit includes:
Low profile monitor mount with tilt/swivel adjustability; top shelf plate with camlock rails for AGM. If using G5, GCX P/N PH-0054-90 is also required; 12" (30.5 cm) M Series pivot arm; 6" (15.2 cm) Down post for FMS or MP2/X2;
counterweight kit; compatible with the quick release table mount hardware included with IntelliVue monitors.
Dräger Narkomed GS Mounting Kit || 1
Dräger Narkomed GS Mounting Kit
GCX P/N: PH-0054-90
Kit includes:
G5 Camlock top plate mounting kit; camlock compatible mounting plate allows the G5 to be mounted on top of an anesthesia machine.