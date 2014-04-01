Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
EN
AR

Search terms

IntelliVue MX400/MX450 Mounting solution

IntelliVue MX400/MX450 Dräger Narkomed 6000 Anesthesia Machine

Mounting solution

Find similar products

Learn more about the options available to mount the IntelliVue MX400/MX450 patient monitoring system on a Dräger Narkomed 6000 anesthesia machine.

Contact us
Features
IntelliVue MX400/MX450: Dräger Narkom... || 1
IntelliVue MX400/MX450: Dräger Narkomed 6000 Mounting Kit

IntelliVue MX400/MX450: Dräger Narkomed 6000 Mounting Kit

GCX P/N: AG-0018-01 kit includes: 12" (30.5 cm) M series pivot arm. Allows for lateral positioning and tilt/swivel adjustments. Cable management features include a cavity below the arm with cable covers and a "pass-through" channel slide; 12" (30.5 cm) M series pivot arm with down post for mounting Flexible Module Server (FMS). Allows lateral positioning and provides swivel adjustments; MX400/MX450 mounting adapter; 20" (51.4 cm) channel; channel cover.

Documentation

Brochure (2)

Brochure