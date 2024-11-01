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EmboGuide

Workflow-based embolization guidance

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EmboGuide with XperCT Dual provides workflow-based tool to guide detection and treatment of tumors and vessel feeders to multiple lesions.

Contact & support
Features
Automatically detect feeder vessels
Automatically detect feeder vessels

Automatically detect feeder vessels

EmboGuide with XperCT Dual provides a workflow-based tool to guide detection and treatment of tumors and vessel feeders to multiple lesions.

Automatically detect feeder vessels

Automatically detect feeder vessels
EmboGuide with XperCT Dual provides a workflow-based tool to guide detection and treatment of tumors and vessel feeders to multiple lesions.

Automatically detect feeder vessels

EmboGuide with XperCT Dual provides a workflow-based tool to guide detection and treatment of tumors and vessel feeders to multiple lesions.
Click here for more information
Automatically detect feeder vessels
Automatically detect feeder vessels

Automatically detect feeder vessels

EmboGuide with XperCT Dual provides a workflow-based tool to guide detection and treatment of tumors and vessel feeders to multiple lesions.
Greater sensitivity to identify tumor feeding vessels
Greater sensitivity to identify tumor feeding vessels

Greater sensitivity to identify tumor feeding vessels

With EmboGuide a higher sensitivity to identify tumor feeding vessels can be obtained compared to standalone CBCT analysis.

Greater sensitivity to identify tumor feeding vessels

Greater sensitivity to identify tumor feeding vessels
With EmboGuide a higher sensitivity to identify tumor feeding vessels can be obtained compared to standalone CBCT analysis.

Greater sensitivity to identify tumor feeding vessels

With EmboGuide a higher sensitivity to identify tumor feeding vessels can be obtained compared to standalone CBCT analysis.
Click here for more information
Greater sensitivity to identify tumor feeding vessels
Greater sensitivity to identify tumor feeding vessels

Greater sensitivity to identify tumor feeding vessels

With EmboGuide a higher sensitivity to identify tumor feeding vessels can be obtained compared to standalone CBCT analysis.
Detection & volume measurement
Detection & volume measurement

Detection & volume measurement

A 3D lesion segmentation tool allows the user to identify the regions in a 3D volume from MR, CT, or XperCT, using image-specific features.

Detection & volume measurement

Detection & volume measurement
A 3D lesion segmentation tool allows the user to identify the regions in a 3D volume from MR, CT, or XperCT, using image-specific features.

Detection & volume measurement

A 3D lesion segmentation tool allows the user to identify the regions in a 3D volume from MR, CT, or XperCT, using image-specific features.
Click here for more information
Detection & volume measurement
Detection & volume measurement

Detection & volume measurement

A 3D lesion segmentation tool allows the user to identify the regions in a 3D volume from MR, CT, or XperCT, using image-specific features.
Automatically detects feeder vessels
Automatically detects feeder vessels

Automatically detects feeder vessels

Based on the segmented 3D volume, EmboGuide automatically analyzes the vasculature of lesions and provides suggestions about feeder vessels to the segmented lesions. The detected feeder vessels are annotated and added to the planning.

Automatically detects feeder vessels

Automatically detects feeder vessels
Based on the segmented 3D volume, EmboGuide automatically analyzes the vasculature of lesions and provides suggestions about feeder vessels to the segmented lesions. The detected feeder vessels are annotated and added to the planning.

Automatically detects feeder vessels

Based on the segmented 3D volume, EmboGuide automatically analyzes the vasculature of lesions and provides suggestions about feeder vessels to the segmented lesions. The detected feeder vessels are annotated and added to the planning.
Click here for more information
Automatically detects feeder vessels
Automatically detects feeder vessels

Automatically detects feeder vessels

Based on the segmented 3D volume, EmboGuide automatically analyzes the vasculature of lesions and provides suggestions about feeder vessels to the segmented lesions. The detected feeder vessels are annotated and added to the planning.
Supports navigation to target
Supports navigation to target

Supports navigation to target

EmboGuide offers unique 3D Live Image Guidance during the procedure. It creates a real-time overlay and registration of the 3D volume on the live X-ray images to support navigation of the device/catheter to the embolization target.

Supports navigation to target

Supports navigation to target
EmboGuide offers unique 3D Live Image Guidance during the procedure. It creates a real-time overlay and registration of the 3D volume on the live X-ray images to support navigation of the device/catheter to the embolization target.

Supports navigation to target

EmboGuide offers unique 3D Live Image Guidance during the procedure. It creates a real-time overlay and registration of the 3D volume on the live X-ray images to support navigation of the device/catheter to the embolization target.
Click here for more information
Supports navigation to target
Supports navigation to target

Supports navigation to target

EmboGuide offers unique 3D Live Image Guidance during the procedure. It creates a real-time overlay and registration of the 3D volume on the live X-ray images to support navigation of the device/catheter to the embolization target.
  • Automatically detect feeder vessels
  • Greater sensitivity to identify tumor feeding vessels
  • Detection & volume measurement
  • Automatically detects feeder vessels
See all features
Automatically detect feeder vessels
Automatically detect feeder vessels

Automatically detect feeder vessels

EmboGuide with XperCT Dual provides a workflow-based tool to guide detection and treatment of tumors and vessel feeders to multiple lesions.

Automatically detect feeder vessels

Automatically detect feeder vessels
EmboGuide with XperCT Dual provides a workflow-based tool to guide detection and treatment of tumors and vessel feeders to multiple lesions.

Automatically detect feeder vessels

EmboGuide with XperCT Dual provides a workflow-based tool to guide detection and treatment of tumors and vessel feeders to multiple lesions.
Click here for more information
Automatically detect feeder vessels
Automatically detect feeder vessels

Automatically detect feeder vessels

EmboGuide with XperCT Dual provides a workflow-based tool to guide detection and treatment of tumors and vessel feeders to multiple lesions.
Greater sensitivity to identify tumor feeding vessels
Greater sensitivity to identify tumor feeding vessels

Greater sensitivity to identify tumor feeding vessels

With EmboGuide a higher sensitivity to identify tumor feeding vessels can be obtained compared to standalone CBCT analysis.

Greater sensitivity to identify tumor feeding vessels

Greater sensitivity to identify tumor feeding vessels
With EmboGuide a higher sensitivity to identify tumor feeding vessels can be obtained compared to standalone CBCT analysis.

Greater sensitivity to identify tumor feeding vessels

With EmboGuide a higher sensitivity to identify tumor feeding vessels can be obtained compared to standalone CBCT analysis.
Click here for more information
Greater sensitivity to identify tumor feeding vessels
Greater sensitivity to identify tumor feeding vessels

Greater sensitivity to identify tumor feeding vessels

With EmboGuide a higher sensitivity to identify tumor feeding vessels can be obtained compared to standalone CBCT analysis.
Detection & volume measurement
Detection & volume measurement

Detection & volume measurement

A 3D lesion segmentation tool allows the user to identify the regions in a 3D volume from MR, CT, or XperCT, using image-specific features.

Detection & volume measurement

Detection & volume measurement
A 3D lesion segmentation tool allows the user to identify the regions in a 3D volume from MR, CT, or XperCT, using image-specific features.

Detection & volume measurement

A 3D lesion segmentation tool allows the user to identify the regions in a 3D volume from MR, CT, or XperCT, using image-specific features.
Click here for more information
Detection & volume measurement
Detection & volume measurement

Detection & volume measurement

A 3D lesion segmentation tool allows the user to identify the regions in a 3D volume from MR, CT, or XperCT, using image-specific features.
Automatically detects feeder vessels
Automatically detects feeder vessels

Automatically detects feeder vessels

Based on the segmented 3D volume, EmboGuide automatically analyzes the vasculature of lesions and provides suggestions about feeder vessels to the segmented lesions. The detected feeder vessels are annotated and added to the planning.

Automatically detects feeder vessels

Automatically detects feeder vessels
Based on the segmented 3D volume, EmboGuide automatically analyzes the vasculature of lesions and provides suggestions about feeder vessels to the segmented lesions. The detected feeder vessels are annotated and added to the planning.

Automatically detects feeder vessels

Based on the segmented 3D volume, EmboGuide automatically analyzes the vasculature of lesions and provides suggestions about feeder vessels to the segmented lesions. The detected feeder vessels are annotated and added to the planning.
Click here for more information
Automatically detects feeder vessels
Automatically detects feeder vessels

Automatically detects feeder vessels

Based on the segmented 3D volume, EmboGuide automatically analyzes the vasculature of lesions and provides suggestions about feeder vessels to the segmented lesions. The detected feeder vessels are annotated and added to the planning.
Supports navigation to target
Supports navigation to target

Supports navigation to target

EmboGuide offers unique 3D Live Image Guidance during the procedure. It creates a real-time overlay and registration of the 3D volume on the live X-ray images to support navigation of the device/catheter to the embolization target.

Supports navigation to target

Supports navigation to target
EmboGuide offers unique 3D Live Image Guidance during the procedure. It creates a real-time overlay and registration of the 3D volume on the live X-ray images to support navigation of the device/catheter to the embolization target.

Supports navigation to target

EmboGuide offers unique 3D Live Image Guidance during the procedure. It creates a real-time overlay and registration of the 3D volume on the live X-ray images to support navigation of the device/catheter to the embolization target.
Click here for more information
Supports navigation to target
Supports navigation to target

Supports navigation to target

EmboGuide offers unique 3D Live Image Guidance during the procedure. It creates a real-time overlay and registration of the 3D volume on the live X-ray images to support navigation of the device/catheter to the embolization target.

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By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

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