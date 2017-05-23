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Pinnacle Auto-Segmentation with SPICE

Fast. Consistent. Confident.

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This highly-automated package generates contours for multiple patients or organs with minimal user intervention required - saving time while improving contouring consistency.

Contact & support
Features
Simultaneous auto-contouring
Gets things done without you

Gets things done without you

Automatically generate contours for multiple patients or organs. This feature requires limited user intervention. The majority of the tasks can run in the background, allowing you space to do other important things.

Gets things done without you

Gets things done without you
Automatically generate contours for multiple patients or organs. This feature requires limited user intervention. The majority of the tasks can run in the background, allowing you space to do other important things.

Gets things done without you

Automatically generate contours for multiple patients or organs. This feature requires limited user intervention. The majority of the tasks can run in the background, allowing you space to do other important things.
Click here for more information
Simultaneous auto-contouring
Gets things done without you

Gets things done without you

Automatically generate contours for multiple patients or organs. This feature requires limited user intervention. The majority of the tasks can run in the background, allowing you space to do other important things.
Probabilistic Segmentation
High quality contours

High quality contours

Atlases and Structures can be tailored to suit individual operators. The expert atlases are analyzed through Probabilistic Segmentation, resulting in high quality contours.

High quality contours

High quality contours
Atlases and Structures can be tailored to suit individual operators. The expert atlases are analyzed through Probabilistic Segmentation, resulting in high quality contours.

High quality contours

Atlases and Structures can be tailored to suit individual operators. The expert atlases are analyzed through Probabilistic Segmentation, resulting in high quality contours.
Click here for more information
Probabilistic Segmentation
High quality contours

High quality contours

Atlases and Structures can be tailored to suit individual operators. The expert atlases are analyzed through Probabilistic Segmentation, resulting in high quality contours.
Pinnacle³ integration
Simplified workflow

Simplified workflow

Auto Segmentation is available from any Pinnacle³ terminal, giving you all the Pinnacle³ workflow benefits without the need to import or export data. Complement Auto Segmentation with Model-based Segmentation.

Simplified workflow

Simplified workflow
Auto Segmentation is available from any Pinnacle³ terminal, giving you all the Pinnacle³ workflow benefits without the need to import or export data. Complement Auto Segmentation with Model-based Segmentation.

Simplified workflow

Auto Segmentation is available from any Pinnacle³ terminal, giving you all the Pinnacle³ workflow benefits without the need to import or export data. Complement Auto Segmentation with Model-based Segmentation.
Click here for more information
Pinnacle³ integration
Simplified workflow

Simplified workflow

Auto Segmentation is available from any Pinnacle³ terminal, giving you all the Pinnacle³ workflow benefits without the need to import or export data. Complement Auto Segmentation with Model-based Segmentation.
  • Simultaneous auto-contouring
  • Probabilistic Segmentation
  • Pinnacle³ integration
See all features
Simultaneous auto-contouring
Gets things done without you

Gets things done without you

Automatically generate contours for multiple patients or organs. This feature requires limited user intervention. The majority of the tasks can run in the background, allowing you space to do other important things.

Gets things done without you

Gets things done without you
Automatically generate contours for multiple patients or organs. This feature requires limited user intervention. The majority of the tasks can run in the background, allowing you space to do other important things.

Gets things done without you

Automatically generate contours for multiple patients or organs. This feature requires limited user intervention. The majority of the tasks can run in the background, allowing you space to do other important things.
Click here for more information
Simultaneous auto-contouring
Gets things done without you

Gets things done without you

Automatically generate contours for multiple patients or organs. This feature requires limited user intervention. The majority of the tasks can run in the background, allowing you space to do other important things.
Probabilistic Segmentation
High quality contours

High quality contours

Atlases and Structures can be tailored to suit individual operators. The expert atlases are analyzed through Probabilistic Segmentation, resulting in high quality contours.

High quality contours

High quality contours
Atlases and Structures can be tailored to suit individual operators. The expert atlases are analyzed through Probabilistic Segmentation, resulting in high quality contours.

High quality contours

Atlases and Structures can be tailored to suit individual operators. The expert atlases are analyzed through Probabilistic Segmentation, resulting in high quality contours.
Click here for more information
Probabilistic Segmentation
High quality contours

High quality contours

Atlases and Structures can be tailored to suit individual operators. The expert atlases are analyzed through Probabilistic Segmentation, resulting in high quality contours.
Pinnacle³ integration
Simplified workflow

Simplified workflow

Auto Segmentation is available from any Pinnacle³ terminal, giving you all the Pinnacle³ workflow benefits without the need to import or export data. Complement Auto Segmentation with Model-based Segmentation.

Simplified workflow

Simplified workflow
Auto Segmentation is available from any Pinnacle³ terminal, giving you all the Pinnacle³ workflow benefits without the need to import or export data. Complement Auto Segmentation with Model-based Segmentation.

Simplified workflow

Auto Segmentation is available from any Pinnacle³ terminal, giving you all the Pinnacle³ workflow benefits without the need to import or export data. Complement Auto Segmentation with Model-based Segmentation.
Click here for more information
Pinnacle³ integration
Simplified workflow

Simplified workflow

Auto Segmentation is available from any Pinnacle³ terminal, giving you all the Pinnacle³ workflow benefits without the need to import or export data. Complement Auto Segmentation with Model-based Segmentation.

Documentation

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Brochure

Product overview (1)

Product overview

Brochure (1)

Brochure

Product overview (1)

Product overview

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Brochure (1)

Brochure

Product overview (1)

Product overview

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