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This horizontal split screen displays Horizon Trend measurements below real-time waves for enhanced information to aid clinical decision-making. Horizon Trends is built into every Philips IntelliVue patient monitor.
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Screen-trend display option to quickly spot deviations
Screen-trend display option to quickly spot deviations
Screen-trend display option to quickly spot deviations
Horizon Trend parameters to meet a variety of clinical needs
Horizon Trend parameters to meet a variety of clinical needs
Horizon Trend parameters to meet a variety of clinical needs
Clear visual clues make it easy to see changes
Clear visual clues make it easy to see changes
Clear visual clues make it easy to see changes
Screen-trend display option to quickly spot deviations
Screen-trend display option to quickly spot deviations
Screen-trend display option to quickly spot deviations
Horizon Trend parameters to meet a variety of clinical needs
Horizon Trend parameters to meet a variety of clinical needs
Horizon Trend parameters to meet a variety of clinical needs
Clear visual clues make it easy to see changes
Clear visual clues make it easy to see changes
Clear visual clues make it easy to see changes
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
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