Search terms

EN
AR

IntelliSpace Critical Care and Anesthesia

Patient data management system

Find similar products

ICCA transforms the critical care landscape by delivering comprehensive and structured documentation for advanced clinical decision support. It consolidates critical patient data, from admission notes to real-time vital signs and laboratory results, into a single, intuitive flowsheet. This integration empowers clinicians by giving them quick access to comprehensive patient data. Embedded clinical decision support tools help identify potential adverse events and make informed decisions, supporting patient care quality and safety.

Contact & support
Features
ICCA for critical care
ICCA for critical care

ICCA for critical care

IntelliSpace Critical Care and Anesthesia (ICCA) transforms clinical data into actionable information, provides standardized clinical documentation, works with other hospital documentation systems, and gives you control over your critical care documentation.The ICCA software offers: clinical decision support, data analysis and reporting, support for evidence-based care, identification of adverse drug events, integrated order management and flexible access for clinicians.

ICCA for critical care

ICCA for critical care
IntelliSpace Critical Care and Anesthesia (ICCA) transforms clinical data into actionable information, provides standardized clinical documentation, works with other hospital documentation systems, and gives you control over your critical care documentation.The ICCA software offers: clinical decision support, data analysis and reporting, support for evidence-based care, identification of adverse drug events, integrated order management and flexible access for clinicians.

ICCA for critical care

IntelliSpace Critical Care and Anesthesia (ICCA) transforms clinical data into actionable information, provides standardized clinical documentation, works with other hospital documentation systems, and gives you control over your critical care documentation.The ICCA software offers: clinical decision support, data analysis and reporting, support for evidence-based care, identification of adverse drug events, integrated order management and flexible access for clinicians.
Click here for more information
ICCA for critical care
ICCA for critical care

ICCA for critical care

IntelliSpace Critical Care and Anesthesia (ICCA) transforms clinical data into actionable information, provides standardized clinical documentation, works with other hospital documentation systems, and gives you control over your critical care documentation.The ICCA software offers: clinical decision support, data analysis and reporting, support for evidence-based care, identification of adverse drug events, integrated order management and flexible access for clinicians.
ICCA for perioperative care
ICCA for perioperative care

ICCA for perioperative care

Maintaining a careful balance is crucial in a dynamic environment like perioperative anesthesia care where patient conditions can change rapidly, often from one heartbeat to the next. Anesthesiologists and nurse anesthetists must keep their attention firmly on their patients while also balancing their time accurately documenting the care they provide. ICCA is designed to help address this challenge by providing a flowsheet that delivers comprehensive data across the perioperative journey.

ICCA for perioperative care

ICCA for perioperative care
Maintaining a careful balance is crucial in a dynamic environment like perioperative anesthesia care where patient conditions can change rapidly, often from one heartbeat to the next. Anesthesiologists and nurse anesthetists must keep their attention firmly on their patients while also balancing their time accurately documenting the care they provide. ICCA is designed to help address this challenge by providing a flowsheet that delivers comprehensive data across the perioperative journey.

ICCA for perioperative care

Maintaining a careful balance is crucial in a dynamic environment like perioperative anesthesia care where patient conditions can change rapidly, often from one heartbeat to the next. Anesthesiologists and nurse anesthetists must keep their attention firmly on their patients while also balancing their time accurately documenting the care they provide. ICCA is designed to help address this challenge by providing a flowsheet that delivers comprehensive data across the perioperative journey.
Click here for more information
ICCA for perioperative care
ICCA for perioperative care

ICCA for perioperative care

Maintaining a careful balance is crucial in a dynamic environment like perioperative anesthesia care where patient conditions can change rapidly, often from one heartbeat to the next. Anesthesiologists and nurse anesthetists must keep their attention firmly on their patients while also balancing their time accurately documenting the care they provide. ICCA is designed to help address this challenge by providing a flowsheet that delivers comprehensive data across the perioperative journey.
Enhances patient care coordination

Enhances patient care coordination

ICCA seamlessly integrates patient data* from bedside monitors, infusion pumps, ventilators, laboratory systems, and other sources and enhances data visualization throughout critical care settings. It empowers clinicians to make timely, informed decisions and promotes more coordinated clinical decision making.

Enhances patient care coordination

ICCA seamlessly integrates patient data* from bedside monitors, infusion pumps, ventilators, laboratory systems, and other sources and enhances data visualization throughout critical care settings. It empowers clinicians to make timely, informed decisions and promotes more coordinated clinical decision making.

Enhances patient care coordination

ICCA seamlessly integrates patient data* from bedside monitors, infusion pumps, ventilators, laboratory systems, and other sources and enhances data visualization throughout critical care settings. It empowers clinicians to make timely, informed decisions and promotes more coordinated clinical decision making.
Access information where and when you need it

Access information where and when you need it

Review patient’s multi-modality images at full diagnostic quality including prior exams, help reduce unnecessary and costly retesting. Easily include findings, measurements and finalize your reports – anytime and virtually* anywhere.

Access information where and when you need it

Review patient’s multi-modality images at full diagnostic quality including prior exams, help reduce unnecessary and costly retesting. Easily include findings, measurements and finalize your reports – anytime and virtually* anywhere.

Access information where and when you need it

Review patient’s multi-modality images at full diagnostic quality including prior exams, help reduce unnecessary and costly retesting. Easily include findings, measurements and finalize your reports – anytime and virtually* anywhere.
Configurable documentation tools

Configurable documentation tools

 ICCA provides structured documentation tools, along with clinical decision support bundles for major conditions like sepsis, diabetes, and ventilator-associated pneumonia (VAP). Real-time advisories tailored to your institution’s protocols ensure compliance and adherence to best practices.

Configurable documentation tools

 ICCA provides structured documentation tools, along with clinical decision support bundles for major conditions like sepsis, diabetes, and ventilator-associated pneumonia (VAP). Real-time advisories tailored to your institution’s protocols ensure compliance and adherence to best practices.

Configurable documentation tools

 ICCA provides structured documentation tools, along with clinical decision support bundles for major conditions like sepsis, diabetes, and ventilator-associated pneumonia (VAP). Real-time advisories tailored to your institution’s protocols ensure compliance and adherence to best practices.
Comprehensive reporting capabilities

Comprehensive reporting capabilities

 The built-in Data Analysis and Reporting (DAR) toolset facilitates medication management, procedure documentation, and retrospective review of care episodes, enabling better longitudinal assessment, protocol compliance, and clinical research.

Comprehensive reporting capabilities

 The built-in Data Analysis and Reporting (DAR) toolset facilitates medication management, procedure documentation, and retrospective review of care episodes, enabling better longitudinal assessment, protocol compliance, and clinical research.

Comprehensive reporting capabilities

 The built-in Data Analysis and Reporting (DAR) toolset facilitates medication management, procedure documentation, and retrospective review of care episodes, enabling better longitudinal assessment, protocol compliance, and clinical research.
Safety, security and interoperability

Safety, security and interoperability

Meeting international regulatory standards, including EU MDR 2017/745, ICCA underscores our commitment to patient safety and data security. Its modular design ensures interoperability and is adaptable to your institution's clinical needs.

Safety, security and interoperability

Meeting international regulatory standards, including EU MDR 2017/745, ICCA underscores our commitment to patient safety and data security. Its modular design ensures interoperability and is adaptable to your institution's clinical needs.

Safety, security and interoperability

Meeting international regulatory standards, including EU MDR 2017/745, ICCA underscores our commitment to patient safety and data security. Its modular design ensures interoperability and is adaptable to your institution's clinical needs.
Configurable role-based access

Configurable role-based access

ICCA supports role-based access and is configurable to your institution’s needs. This supports enhanced data access and accountability in high-acuity care settings. These combined features not only optimize workflow efficiencies but also enable healthcare institutions to develop focused clinical solutions that support better decision-making, compliance, and ultimately, improved patient outcomes.

Configurable role-based access

ICCA supports role-based access and is configurable to your institution’s needs. This supports enhanced data access and accountability in high-acuity care settings. These combined features not only optimize workflow efficiencies but also enable healthcare institutions to develop focused clinical solutions that support better decision-making, compliance, and ultimately, improved patient outcomes.

Configurable role-based access

ICCA supports role-based access and is configurable to your institution’s needs. This supports enhanced data access and accountability in high-acuity care settings. These combined features not only optimize workflow efficiencies but also enable healthcare institutions to develop focused clinical solutions that support better decision-making, compliance, and ultimately, improved patient outcomes.
  • ICCA for critical care
  • ICCA for perioperative care
  • Enhances patient care coordination
  • Access information where and when you need it
See all features
ICCA for critical care
ICCA for critical care

ICCA for critical care

IntelliSpace Critical Care and Anesthesia (ICCA) transforms clinical data into actionable information, provides standardized clinical documentation, works with other hospital documentation systems, and gives you control over your critical care documentation.The ICCA software offers: clinical decision support, data analysis and reporting, support for evidence-based care, identification of adverse drug events, integrated order management and flexible access for clinicians.

ICCA for critical care

ICCA for critical care
IntelliSpace Critical Care and Anesthesia (ICCA) transforms clinical data into actionable information, provides standardized clinical documentation, works with other hospital documentation systems, and gives you control over your critical care documentation.The ICCA software offers: clinical decision support, data analysis and reporting, support for evidence-based care, identification of adverse drug events, integrated order management and flexible access for clinicians.

ICCA for critical care

IntelliSpace Critical Care and Anesthesia (ICCA) transforms clinical data into actionable information, provides standardized clinical documentation, works with other hospital documentation systems, and gives you control over your critical care documentation.The ICCA software offers: clinical decision support, data analysis and reporting, support for evidence-based care, identification of adverse drug events, integrated order management and flexible access for clinicians.
Click here for more information
ICCA for critical care
ICCA for critical care

ICCA for critical care

IntelliSpace Critical Care and Anesthesia (ICCA) transforms clinical data into actionable information, provides standardized clinical documentation, works with other hospital documentation systems, and gives you control over your critical care documentation.The ICCA software offers: clinical decision support, data analysis and reporting, support for evidence-based care, identification of adverse drug events, integrated order management and flexible access for clinicians.
ICCA for perioperative care
ICCA for perioperative care

ICCA for perioperative care

Maintaining a careful balance is crucial in a dynamic environment like perioperative anesthesia care where patient conditions can change rapidly, often from one heartbeat to the next. Anesthesiologists and nurse anesthetists must keep their attention firmly on their patients while also balancing their time accurately documenting the care they provide. ICCA is designed to help address this challenge by providing a flowsheet that delivers comprehensive data across the perioperative journey.

ICCA for perioperative care

ICCA for perioperative care
Maintaining a careful balance is crucial in a dynamic environment like perioperative anesthesia care where patient conditions can change rapidly, often from one heartbeat to the next. Anesthesiologists and nurse anesthetists must keep their attention firmly on their patients while also balancing their time accurately documenting the care they provide. ICCA is designed to help address this challenge by providing a flowsheet that delivers comprehensive data across the perioperative journey.

ICCA for perioperative care

Maintaining a careful balance is crucial in a dynamic environment like perioperative anesthesia care where patient conditions can change rapidly, often from one heartbeat to the next. Anesthesiologists and nurse anesthetists must keep their attention firmly on their patients while also balancing their time accurately documenting the care they provide. ICCA is designed to help address this challenge by providing a flowsheet that delivers comprehensive data across the perioperative journey.
Click here for more information
ICCA for perioperative care
ICCA for perioperative care

ICCA for perioperative care

Maintaining a careful balance is crucial in a dynamic environment like perioperative anesthesia care where patient conditions can change rapidly, often from one heartbeat to the next. Anesthesiologists and nurse anesthetists must keep their attention firmly on their patients while also balancing their time accurately documenting the care they provide. ICCA is designed to help address this challenge by providing a flowsheet that delivers comprehensive data across the perioperative journey.
Enhances patient care coordination

Enhances patient care coordination

ICCA seamlessly integrates patient data* from bedside monitors, infusion pumps, ventilators, laboratory systems, and other sources and enhances data visualization throughout critical care settings. It empowers clinicians to make timely, informed decisions and promotes more coordinated clinical decision making.

Enhances patient care coordination

ICCA seamlessly integrates patient data* from bedside monitors, infusion pumps, ventilators, laboratory systems, and other sources and enhances data visualization throughout critical care settings. It empowers clinicians to make timely, informed decisions and promotes more coordinated clinical decision making.

Enhances patient care coordination

ICCA seamlessly integrates patient data* from bedside monitors, infusion pumps, ventilators, laboratory systems, and other sources and enhances data visualization throughout critical care settings. It empowers clinicians to make timely, informed decisions and promotes more coordinated clinical decision making.
Access information where and when you need it

Access information where and when you need it

Review patient’s multi-modality images at full diagnostic quality including prior exams, help reduce unnecessary and costly retesting. Easily include findings, measurements and finalize your reports – anytime and virtually* anywhere.

Access information where and when you need it

Review patient’s multi-modality images at full diagnostic quality including prior exams, help reduce unnecessary and costly retesting. Easily include findings, measurements and finalize your reports – anytime and virtually* anywhere.

Access information where and when you need it

Review patient’s multi-modality images at full diagnostic quality including prior exams, help reduce unnecessary and costly retesting. Easily include findings, measurements and finalize your reports – anytime and virtually* anywhere.
Configurable documentation tools

Configurable documentation tools

 ICCA provides structured documentation tools, along with clinical decision support bundles for major conditions like sepsis, diabetes, and ventilator-associated pneumonia (VAP). Real-time advisories tailored to your institution’s protocols ensure compliance and adherence to best practices.

Configurable documentation tools

 ICCA provides structured documentation tools, along with clinical decision support bundles for major conditions like sepsis, diabetes, and ventilator-associated pneumonia (VAP). Real-time advisories tailored to your institution’s protocols ensure compliance and adherence to best practices.

Configurable documentation tools

 ICCA provides structured documentation tools, along with clinical decision support bundles for major conditions like sepsis, diabetes, and ventilator-associated pneumonia (VAP). Real-time advisories tailored to your institution’s protocols ensure compliance and adherence to best practices.
Comprehensive reporting capabilities

Comprehensive reporting capabilities

 The built-in Data Analysis and Reporting (DAR) toolset facilitates medication management, procedure documentation, and retrospective review of care episodes, enabling better longitudinal assessment, protocol compliance, and clinical research.

Comprehensive reporting capabilities

 The built-in Data Analysis and Reporting (DAR) toolset facilitates medication management, procedure documentation, and retrospective review of care episodes, enabling better longitudinal assessment, protocol compliance, and clinical research.

Comprehensive reporting capabilities

 The built-in Data Analysis and Reporting (DAR) toolset facilitates medication management, procedure documentation, and retrospective review of care episodes, enabling better longitudinal assessment, protocol compliance, and clinical research.
Safety, security and interoperability

Safety, security and interoperability

Meeting international regulatory standards, including EU MDR 2017/745, ICCA underscores our commitment to patient safety and data security. Its modular design ensures interoperability and is adaptable to your institution's clinical needs.

Safety, security and interoperability

Meeting international regulatory standards, including EU MDR 2017/745, ICCA underscores our commitment to patient safety and data security. Its modular design ensures interoperability and is adaptable to your institution's clinical needs.

Safety, security and interoperability

Meeting international regulatory standards, including EU MDR 2017/745, ICCA underscores our commitment to patient safety and data security. Its modular design ensures interoperability and is adaptable to your institution's clinical needs.
Configurable role-based access

Configurable role-based access

ICCA supports role-based access and is configurable to your institution’s needs. This supports enhanced data access and accountability in high-acuity care settings. These combined features not only optimize workflow efficiencies but also enable healthcare institutions to develop focused clinical solutions that support better decision-making, compliance, and ultimately, improved patient outcomes.

Configurable role-based access

ICCA supports role-based access and is configurable to your institution’s needs. This supports enhanced data access and accountability in high-acuity care settings. These combined features not only optimize workflow efficiencies but also enable healthcare institutions to develop focused clinical solutions that support better decision-making, compliance, and ultimately, improved patient outcomes.

Configurable role-based access

ICCA supports role-based access and is configurable to your institution’s needs. This supports enhanced data access and accountability in high-acuity care settings. These combined features not only optimize workflow efficiencies but also enable healthcare institutions to develop focused clinical solutions that support better decision-making, compliance, and ultimately, improved patient outcomes.

Documentation

Whitepaper (1)

Whitepaper

Brochure (4)

Brochure

Customer story (1)

Customer story

Technical data sheet (1)

Technical data sheet

Whitepaper (1)

Whitepaper

Brochure (4)

Brochure

See all documentation

Whitepaper (1)

Whitepaper

Brochure (4)

Brochure

Customer story (1)

Customer story

Technical data sheet (1)

Technical data sheet

  • * Data integration requires a data acquisition platform as Philips Patient Information Center iX (PIC iX) and / or *Philips Capsule Medical Device Information Platform (MDIP).

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue
© Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2026. All rights reserved.

Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.