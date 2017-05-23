Pinnacle with TumorLOC

Improved daily workflow

TumorLOC aids clinicians in making confident radiation therapy planning decisions by providing the ability to visualize one or multiple phases of respiration, analyze and determine the extent of tumor motion and review the patients respiratory wave forms. It provides the ability to visualize one or multiple phases of respiration, analyze and determine the extent of tumor motion and review the patients respiratory wave forms. TumorLOC aids the clinician in making radiation therapy treatment planning decisions, by providing the ability to visualize one or multiple respiratory phases, analyze and determine extent of motion, and review the patient’s respiratory waveform. The comprehensive set of tools include cine mode with adjustable speed for visualizing motion over time, slab DRR/DCR visualization tools, and statistics about the patient’s breathing.