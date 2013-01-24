This performance oriented ceiling mounted digital X-ray system with a fixed or wireless detector, motorized auto-tracking, a fully digital workflow, and UNIQUE image processing, delivers diagnostic quality images for fast, efficient exams.
DigitalDiagnost C50 offers the versatility necessary to address a broad range of clinical applications in a cost-effective manner. Smooth operation, the latest generation wireless/fixed detectors, and cutting-edge post-processing features help assure comprehensive performance.
Ease of operation
The ceiling suspended X-ray tube moves smoothly and manually into position. The vertical stand detector slides up/down and tilts a full 900 for easy horizontal exams. With vertical auto-tracking the motorized tube automatically follows the detector.
Quality digital X-ray images
Your choice of latest generation wireless or fixed detector is paired with built-in APRs for a high level of exposure accuracy, AEC for consistent image quality, multi-resolution image processing, and optional standard stitching capabilities, to provide you with superb image quality.
Patient focused workflow
The intuitive Eleva user interface and workspot require only 3 clicks to complete an exam. Images appear on the screen in just 6 seconds. Pre-programmed auto exposure parameter settings for different patient types and views speed your procedures allowing to focus on your patient.
Powerful post-processing
UNIQUE image processing on the DigitalDiagnost C50 harmonizes contrast and enhances faint details to ensure consistent and outstanding image quality. Image display can be easily customized to suite your individual preferences.
Integrated dose management aids
You can easily check X-ray dose and perform accurate dose reporting with the built-in Dose Area Product (DAP) meter1. The manual collimator helps capture the area of interest only and avoids unnecessary radiation exposure to the patient. Optional grids enhance the contrast and quality of the image.
Proven reliability
DigitalDiagnost C50 pairs performance with ease-of-ownership. You enjoy the reliability of a proven Philips brand in a ceiling system that extends your clinical capacity, delivers strong ROI, and is supported by a global services network.