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eIAC program

Telehealth program for the highest-cost intensive ambulatory care patients

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Contact & support
Features
Program features and services

Program features and services

By combining leading telehealth technologies that monitor and educate, with a transformed clinical model that unites former factionalized care team members, the eIAC program brings a concentration of effort to the small number of patients that utilize the majority of your system’s resources and funds.

Program features and services

By combining leading telehealth technologies that monitor and educate, with a transformed clinical model that unites former factionalized care team members, the eIAC program brings a concentration of effort to the small number of patients that utilize the majority of your system’s resources and funds.

Program features and services

By combining leading telehealth technologies that monitor and educate, with a transformed clinical model that unites former factionalized care team members, the eIAC program brings a concentration of effort to the small number of patients that utilize the majority of your system’s resources and funds.
Advanced algorithms

Advanced algorithms

The eIAC program leverages Philips’ proprietary algorithms to select actionable patient populations for whom a coaching-focused ambulatory care model can make a significant impact. The eIAC program accounts for the dynamic nature of your patient populations and adapts to each patient‘s status to provide that you are proactively managing today’s highest-cost patients and making the most effective use of your resources.

Advanced algorithms

The eIAC program leverages Philips’ proprietary algorithms to select actionable patient populations for whom a coaching-focused ambulatory care model can make a significant impact. The eIAC program accounts for the dynamic nature of your patient populations and adapts to each patient‘s status to provide that you are proactively managing today’s highest-cost patients and making the most effective use of your resources.

Advanced algorithms

The eIAC program leverages Philips’ proprietary algorithms to select actionable patient populations for whom a coaching-focused ambulatory care model can make a significant impact. The eIAC program accounts for the dynamic nature of your patient populations and adapts to each patient‘s status to provide that you are proactively managing today’s highest-cost patients and making the most effective use of your resources.
Behavioral science foundation²

Behavioral science foundation²

The platform and program are highly tailorable, so that care plans can be personalized to each patient's current behavior and readiness for change. Communications are tailored based on precise patient phenotyping. Behavioral science theory has been employed to shape eIAC program care experiences, providing the greatest chance of patient acceptance and adoption of proper self-care behaviors.

Behavioral science foundation²

The platform and program are highly tailorable, so that care plans can be personalized to each patient's current behavior and readiness for change. Communications are tailored based on precise patient phenotyping. Behavioral science theory has been employed to shape eIAC program care experiences, providing the greatest chance of patient acceptance and adoption of proper self-care behaviors.

Behavioral science foundation²

The platform and program are highly tailorable, so that care plans can be personalized to each patient's current behavior and readiness for change. Communications are tailored based on precise patient phenotyping. Behavioral science theory has been employed to shape eIAC program care experiences, providing the greatest chance of patient acceptance and adoption of proper self-care behaviors.
Clinical and operational support and training

Clinical and operational support and training

The comprehensive eIAC program provides detailed designs and workflows that are underpinned by a technology platform that helps you rapidly stand up and scale your program. The Philips team is there at every step to provide you with the support and training required to start on the right path, grow you program and realize the clinical and financial outcomes you seek.

Clinical and operational support and training

The comprehensive eIAC program provides detailed designs and workflows that are underpinned by a technology platform that helps you rapidly stand up and scale your program. The Philips team is there at every step to provide you with the support and training required to start on the right path, grow you program and realize the clinical and financial outcomes you seek.

Clinical and operational support and training

The comprehensive eIAC program provides detailed designs and workflows that are underpinned by a technology platform that helps you rapidly stand up and scale your program. The Philips team is there at every step to provide you with the support and training required to start on the right path, grow you program and realize the clinical and financial outcomes you seek.
Platform for effective care collaboration

Platform for effective care collaboration

Complex patients require a multi-disciplinary team of clinicians and specialists. The eIAC program provides a platform for cross-functional care teams to collaborate in real-time on their highest-cost patients; and track and manage the physiological and psycho-social risk factors that might increase the chances of a hospital readmission.

Platform for effective care collaboration

Complex patients require a multi-disciplinary team of clinicians and specialists. The eIAC program provides a platform for cross-functional care teams to collaborate in real-time on their highest-cost patients; and track and manage the physiological and psycho-social risk factors that might increase the chances of a hospital readmission.

Platform for effective care collaboration

Complex patients require a multi-disciplinary team of clinicians and specialists. The eIAC program provides a platform for cross-functional care teams to collaborate in real-time on their highest-cost patients; and track and manage the physiological and psycho-social risk factors that might increase the chances of a hospital readmission.
  • Program features and services
  • Advanced algorithms
  • Behavioral science foundation²
  • Clinical and operational support and training
See all features
Program features and services

Program features and services

By combining leading telehealth technologies that monitor and educate, with a transformed clinical model that unites former factionalized care team members, the eIAC program brings a concentration of effort to the small number of patients that utilize the majority of your system’s resources and funds.

Program features and services

By combining leading telehealth technologies that monitor and educate, with a transformed clinical model that unites former factionalized care team members, the eIAC program brings a concentration of effort to the small number of patients that utilize the majority of your system’s resources and funds.

Program features and services

By combining leading telehealth technologies that monitor and educate, with a transformed clinical model that unites former factionalized care team members, the eIAC program brings a concentration of effort to the small number of patients that utilize the majority of your system’s resources and funds.
Advanced algorithms

Advanced algorithms

The eIAC program leverages Philips’ proprietary algorithms to select actionable patient populations for whom a coaching-focused ambulatory care model can make a significant impact. The eIAC program accounts for the dynamic nature of your patient populations and adapts to each patient‘s status to provide that you are proactively managing today’s highest-cost patients and making the most effective use of your resources.

Advanced algorithms

The eIAC program leverages Philips’ proprietary algorithms to select actionable patient populations for whom a coaching-focused ambulatory care model can make a significant impact. The eIAC program accounts for the dynamic nature of your patient populations and adapts to each patient‘s status to provide that you are proactively managing today’s highest-cost patients and making the most effective use of your resources.

Advanced algorithms

The eIAC program leverages Philips’ proprietary algorithms to select actionable patient populations for whom a coaching-focused ambulatory care model can make a significant impact. The eIAC program accounts for the dynamic nature of your patient populations and adapts to each patient‘s status to provide that you are proactively managing today’s highest-cost patients and making the most effective use of your resources.
Behavioral science foundation²

Behavioral science foundation²

The platform and program are highly tailorable, so that care plans can be personalized to each patient's current behavior and readiness for change. Communications are tailored based on precise patient phenotyping. Behavioral science theory has been employed to shape eIAC program care experiences, providing the greatest chance of patient acceptance and adoption of proper self-care behaviors.

Behavioral science foundation²

The platform and program are highly tailorable, so that care plans can be personalized to each patient's current behavior and readiness for change. Communications are tailored based on precise patient phenotyping. Behavioral science theory has been employed to shape eIAC program care experiences, providing the greatest chance of patient acceptance and adoption of proper self-care behaviors.

Behavioral science foundation²

The platform and program are highly tailorable, so that care plans can be personalized to each patient's current behavior and readiness for change. Communications are tailored based on precise patient phenotyping. Behavioral science theory has been employed to shape eIAC program care experiences, providing the greatest chance of patient acceptance and adoption of proper self-care behaviors.
Clinical and operational support and training

Clinical and operational support and training

The comprehensive eIAC program provides detailed designs and workflows that are underpinned by a technology platform that helps you rapidly stand up and scale your program. The Philips team is there at every step to provide you with the support and training required to start on the right path, grow you program and realize the clinical and financial outcomes you seek.

Clinical and operational support and training

The comprehensive eIAC program provides detailed designs and workflows that are underpinned by a technology platform that helps you rapidly stand up and scale your program. The Philips team is there at every step to provide you with the support and training required to start on the right path, grow you program and realize the clinical and financial outcomes you seek.

Clinical and operational support and training

The comprehensive eIAC program provides detailed designs and workflows that are underpinned by a technology platform that helps you rapidly stand up and scale your program. The Philips team is there at every step to provide you with the support and training required to start on the right path, grow you program and realize the clinical and financial outcomes you seek.
Platform for effective care collaboration

Platform for effective care collaboration

Complex patients require a multi-disciplinary team of clinicians and specialists. The eIAC program provides a platform for cross-functional care teams to collaborate in real-time on their highest-cost patients; and track and manage the physiological and psycho-social risk factors that might increase the chances of a hospital readmission.

Platform for effective care collaboration

Complex patients require a multi-disciplinary team of clinicians and specialists. The eIAC program provides a platform for cross-functional care teams to collaborate in real-time on their highest-cost patients; and track and manage the physiological and psycho-social risk factors that might increase the chances of a hospital readmission.

Platform for effective care collaboration

Complex patients require a multi-disciplinary team of clinicians and specialists. The eIAC program provides a platform for cross-functional care teams to collaborate in real-time on their highest-cost patients; and track and manage the physiological and psycho-social risk factors that might increase the chances of a hospital readmission.

Documentation

Brochure (1)

Brochure

Brochure (1)

Brochure

See all documentation

Brochure (1)

Brochure

  • 1.Dahl, D., Khurana MD, H. (2015). Impact of an intensive ambulatory program on both financial and clinical outcomes in Banner Health. Unpublished internal study.
  • 2. Debra Lieberman, Ph.D., Consultant, Evidence-Based Strategies for Improving Home Telehealth Educational Videos Users’ Health Behaviors,(2015)
  • 3. Department of Health and Human Services, AHRQ, The Concentration and Persistence in the Level of Health Expenditures over Time: Estimates for the U.S. Population, 2008-2009

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