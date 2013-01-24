Artificial second reader to support the detection of lesions or nodules which may have been missed. It offers an automated process that identifies and marks regions of interest based on image features associated with lung nodules.
It is intended for use as a second reader after an initial interpretation of the diagnostic image has been performed.
Allows retrospective use of spectral data that was saved in a series of spectral base images (SBI).
The fast launch of LMG allows review and identification of the most relevant results to be launched into the application for further analysis.
Assists clinicians in viewing and evaluating CT images acquired on the IQon CT scanner for the inspection of tumors, as contrast enhanced, soft tissue oriented, and whole-body scans.
It supports lesion viewing and analysis based on different spectral data types such as iodine density maps or virtual non-contrast-enhanced images.
* Not available for sale in all countries. Please contact local Philips representative for details. This functionality is not available in IX Workstation configuration.
** Please contact a local Philips representative for details on multi-vendor coverage.
DynaCAD is a registered trademark of Invivo Corporation.