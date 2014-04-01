Philips Software Evolution Services keeps your patient monitoring platform another step ahead of the curve.

An industry-changing approach for a more predictable investment over the long term. Advancements in software and technology can help transform care, and improve the way healthcare providers do business. But as technology continues to evolve, staying ahead of the curve – and delivering exceptional care to the people who need it – can be an ever-increasing challenge.

Philips Software Evolution Services (SES) offer an industry-changing approach for a more predictable investment over the long term.