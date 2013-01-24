Beyond the generic materials found here and in the Site Planning Community, the Philips Site Planning Department can provide space planning and site preparation services tailored to you specific installation.



We take your new Philips equipment specifications and local architectural drawings to develop site-specific drawings which can be used to develop bidding documents and help estimate construction costs.* Based on these site-specific drawings, we can also create a 3D visualization of your exact room environment to help you gain final project consent. Contact your Philips Account Manager for more information.

