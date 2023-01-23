Up to 5 hours
In today’s data-driven healthcare environment, Enterprise Imaging is at the heart of an organization’s digital transformation strategy and healthcare organizations are increasingly recognizing the value of a unified, scalable solution that consolidates imaging data across departments, improves accessibility and supports data-driven clinical decision-making. In Philips we understand the importance of integrating imaging data into the broader healthcare ecosystem, not just storing images. Discover how we can help you with an effective Enterprise Imaging offer that aligns with your organizations overall digital transformation goals.
Four customer sites reported a savings of up to five hours per week using the automated workflow prediction engine for data pre-processing. 6
Plus less than one day of interruption to ongoing operations with solid data migration plan.7 Learn more.
One study showed that multimedia reports can save oncologists 8.9 minutes in assessing a patient’s tumor burden compared to text-only reports.8
With the integrated Philips radiology image management PACS Diagnostic Workspace, radiologists can access needed tools, including reporting, advanced visualization analysis for patient images and Al-enabled* insights for healthcare organizations. Our radiology PACS/integrated PACS solution is designed intuitively to optimize care pathways from orchestration to diagnosis to collaboration, using both DICOM and non-DICOM data with powerful tooling for picture archiving and communication for digital medical images and associated data.
Use the Philips Clinical Repository to centralize your enterprise image repository to a single, consolidated and secure vendor neutral archive (VNA) for your healthcare organization. Manage the information lifecycle to contain costs while providing unified access to the images and longitudinal data needed to support clinical workflows and deliver optimal care. Clinical Repository provides access to both structured and unstructured data, with metadata tagging of unstructured data for searchability and meaningful clinical context, as well as the scalability to serve multi-site installations of healthcare organizations.
Medical image sharing with Philips Enterprise Viewer helps remove the barriers of technology, location and even mobility to improve healthcare delivery and provide a better care experience via imaging sharing, interactive collaboration, intuitive analysis and comparison tools, and enterprise access. Enable secure and instant access to medical images, documents, requests and reports with our vendor-agnostic, zero-footprint enterprise viewer that connects with existing patient records to provide accessibility and clinical data solutions for sharing medical imaging files in the healthcare industry.
Philips AI Manager is an end-to-end AI enablement solution that integrates with your existing IT infrastructure and PACS solution. AI Manager enables your radiologists to leverage AI applications for more comprehensive assessment and to gain deep clinical insights into your radiology workflow. AI Manager serves as your single integration point for 100+ AI applications from 35+ contracted AI vendors, and upcoming AI applications offered by our partner Blackford Analysis.*
Intelligent, automated, and connected. Advanced Visualization Workspace 15 is designed to support your image diagnostic confidence, while still reducing your time to report through optimized workflows and results automation. Philips advanced visualization solution is a comprehensive, scalable image post-processing platform seamlessly integrated within your enterprise, helping physicians perform advanced analysis and follow up even in complex settings.
The Philips Patient Portal patient engagement platform empowers patients to access, share and help manage their own images and exam data on the patient journey – using a range of familiar, user-friendly browser-enabled devices. This patient engagement system for clinical image sharing also allows real-time collaboration between patients and healthcare providers to enhance patient care, patient satisfaction and support positive patient experience. It minimizes the need to produce CDs, DVDs or films. The Patient Portal patient engagement solution is an extension of the Enterprise Viewer Module.
“The image exchange platform was implemented quickly with a minimal footprint. There was little to no disruption of services while bringing the solution to life.“
Mohammed Shah Director of Project Management Office Abu Dhabi Health Data Services Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Mohammed Shah
Director of Project Management Office
Abu Dhabi Health Data Services
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
“We save at least one to two minutes per patient. So that is a lot of time saved at the end of the day, across every specialist in our department. With the new integrated workflow, we quantify much more than ever before.“
Dr. Eliseo Vano Galvan, MD Cardiovascular Radiologist and Chair of the CT & MR Department Hospital Nuestra Senora del Rosario Madrid, Spain
Dr. Eliseo Vano Galvan, MD
Cardiovascular Radiologist and Chair of the CT & MR Department
Hospital Nuestra Senora del Rosario
Madrid, Spain
“The workflow optimized the reporting time to be more in line with our organizational needs and skills, moving us from an average of 10 days to an average of 6 days without having to add staff.“
Marco Venditti Head of IT Operations
Campus Bio-Medico University
Rome, Lazio, Italy
Marco Venditti
Head of IT Operations
“It is really uncomplicated and comfortable to get prior studies in one view and compare them with recent studies; this is critical for oncology patients.“
Dr. Volker Kunze Radiologist and IT-responsible
Radiologie Oldenburg
Oldenburg, Germany
Dr. Volker Kunze
Radiologist and IT-responsible
See how Campus Bio-Medico University Hospital manages the prioritization and delegation of cases to the right radiologist at the right time.
Accessing advanced imaging tools is essential to accurate and complete reporting of complex imaging studies, but such access can be time-consuming, hindering productivity.
See how Malaffi – one of the world’s fastest implemented HIEs – leveraged Philips technology to enable seamless image exchange between healthcare providers across the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.
Philips collaborated with Radiologie Oldenburg to implement a PACS replacement project focusing on overall workflow effectiveness and end-user satisfaction.
We are always interested in engaging with you.
Let us know how we can help.
[1] Image Exchange Solution Malaffi | Healthcare | Philips
[2] Streamlining imaging workflows and automating clinical insights - Healthcare | Philips
[3] Orchestrating radiologist workflow - Philips
[4] https://www.rbccm.com/en/gib/healthcare/episode/the_healthcare_data_explosion
[5] https://www.philips.com/c-dam/corporate/newscenter/global/future-health-index/report-pages/experience-transformation/2024/first-draft/philips-future-health-index-2024-report-better-care-for-more-people-global.pdf
[6] Results from usage in four customer sites and don’t reflect other usage in other sites.
[7] How Radiologie Oldenburg migrated to a unified radiology workflow solution. May 30, 2024. https://www.philips.com.au/healthcare/white-paper/migration-pacs-oldenburg.
[8] Folio L, et al. Initial experience with multi-media and quantitative tumor reporting appears to improve oncologist efficiency in assessing tumor burden. Research findings presented at the RSNA 101th Scientific Assembly and Annual Meeting. Chicago, IL. 2015. archive.rsna.org/2015/15005140.html
*KLAS defines enterprise imaging as the ability to store and/or view images across the enterprise in one place from more than one service line and/or from multiple PACS or long-term storage solutions.
**Results presented are for illustrative purposes only and are not predictive of actual results for your business.
