EN
AR

Search terms

Descaling

Perform descaling

for great steam and prolonged life

How to descale Philips irons and garment steamers

 

Over time, your steam iron, steam generator or garment steamer will start to build up calc or scale; this happens in all electrical appliances that use water. The harder the water in your area, the faster scale impurities will develop and solidify if not cleaned away. Without regular descaling, you will find that scale is pushed out of your appliance in the form of white/brown stains and that the steam output is compromised. Be sure to descale as part of your ironing routine to maximize the performance of your appliance.

Irons

PerfectCare Pure Cartridge

PureSteam Cartridge

Discover more

Easy De-Calc

Easy De-Calc

Discover more

Smart Calc-Clean

Smart Calc Clean

PerfectCare Viva
SpeedCare

FastCare

 

Discover more

Easy rinsing

Calc Clean

Discover more

Quick Calc Release

Quick Scale Release

Discover more

Self Clean

Self Clean

Discover more

Built-in Calc Container

Built-in Calc Container

 

Discover more

Garment steamers

Normal Rinse

Normal Rinse

Discover more

Easy Rinse

Easy Rinse

Discover more

Auto Clean

Auto Clean

Discover more

Auto De-Calc

Auto De-Calc

Discover more

Your appliance has been designed to be used with tap water or demineralized water.
Do not add perfume, water from the tumble dryer, vinegar, starch, descaling agents, ironing aids, chemically descaled water or other chemicals, as they may cause water spitting, brown staining or damage to your appliance.

How to prevent scale in your iron?


IronCare removes limescale from tap water to keep your iron performing at its best, extending its life up to 4X*. Keeping your iron clean from scale has never been easier with this innovative filter, designed for all steam ironing appliances. 

Learn more

How to prevent scale in your iron?  


IronCare removes limescale from tap water to keep your iron performing at its best, extending its life up to 4X*. Keeping your iron clean from scale has never been easier with this innovative filter, designed for all steam ironing appliances.


IronCare removes limescale from tap water to keep your iron performing at its best, extending its life up to 4X*. Keeping your iron clean from scale has never been easier with this innovative filter, designed for all steam ironing appliances.

IronCare removes limescale from tap water to keep your iron performing at its best, extending its life up to 4X*. Keeping your iron clean from scale has never been easier with this innovative filter, designed for all steam ironing appliances.

Learn more

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

You are about to visit the Philips USA website.

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

You are about to visit the Philips USA website.

Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.