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2 year warranty

All series

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Discontinued

LCD monitor with Ultra Wide-Color

276E7QDSB/56

Vivid, true-to-life colors

This brilliant wide view display with Ultra Wide-Color offers true-to-life colors wrapped in an elegance-inspired design for a light and fresh face in any home or office.

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in an elegant design

Vivid, true-to-life colors

  • E Line

  • 27" (68.6 cm)

  • 1920 x 1080 (Full HD)

SmartImage Lite for easy optimized image settings

SmartImage Lite is an exclusive, leading edge Philips technology that analyzes the content displayed on your screen. Based on a scenario you select, SmartImage Lite dynamically enhances the contrast, color saturation and sharpness of images and videos for ultimate display performance - all in real time with the press on a single button.

EasySelect menu toggle key for quick on-screen menu access

The discreetly placed EasySelect Menu Toggle Key allows you to make quick and easy adjustments to monitor settings in the On-Screen Display menu.

Elegant, slim design complements your home decor

Technical Specifications

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Disclaimers

  1. This Philips display is MHL certified. However, in case your MHL device does not connect or work correctly, check with your MHL device FAQ or vendor directly for direction. The policy of your device manufacturer may require you to purchase their brand specific MHL cable or adapter in order to work

  2. Requires optional MHL certified mobile device and MHL cable. (not included) Please check with your MHL device vendor for compatibility.

  3. Standby/Off energy saving of ErP is not applicable for the MHL charging functionality

  4. For complete list of MHL-enabled products refer to www.mhlconsortiun.org

  5. HDMI cables vary depending on region and models.

  6. Response time value equal to SmartResponse

  7. NTSC 85% (CIE1931), sRGB: 122.9%

  8. "IPS" word mark / trademark and related patents on technologies belong to their respective owners.