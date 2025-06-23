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2 year warranty

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Business Monitor 32:9 SuperWide curved LCD display

Discontinued

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Business Monitor32:9 SuperWide curved LCD display

499P9H1/56

Business Monitor 32:9 SuperWide curved LCD display

Discontinued

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Software & drivers

USB - Cethernet Driver

  • version: V2.0
  • ZIP file, 22.1 MB
  • 23 June 2025

Drivers Windows 7

  • version: 499P9
  • ZIP file, 1.2 MB
  • 24 November 2020

Manuals & Documentation

Tcocertifiednotice

  • PDF file, 350.9 kB
  • 21 July 2026

Quick start guide

  • PDF file, 1.8 MB
  • 21 July 2026

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