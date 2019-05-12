2 year warranty
Discontinued
499P9H1/56
Wide open possibilities
Our award-winning 49” curved 32:9 SuperWide display is like two full-size high-performance monitors in-one. Productivity enhancing features like USB-C and pop-up webcam with Windows Hello deliver performance and convenience you expect.
P Line
49 (48.8" / 124 cm diag.)
5120 x 1440 (Dual QHD)
32:9 SuperWide 49" screen, with 5120 x 1440 resolution, is designed to replace multiscreen setups for massive wide view. It's like having two 27" 16:9 Quad HD displays side-by-side. SuperWide monitors offer screen area of dual monitors without the complicated setup.
Gaming shouldn't be a choice between choppy gameplay or broken frames. Get fluid, artifact-free performance at virtually any framerate with Adaptive-Sync technology, smooth quick refresh and ultra-fast response time.
This Philips display features a built-in USB type-C docking station with power delivery. Its slim, reversible USB-C connector allows for easy, one-cable docking. Simplify by connecting all your peripherals like keyboard, mouse and your RJ-45 Ethernet cable to the monitor's docking station. Simply connect your notebook and this monitor with a single USB-C cable to watch high-resolution video and transfer super-speed data, while powering up and re-charging your notebook at the same time.
Awards
Radius of the arc of the display curvature in mm
The maximum resolution works for either USB-C, DP or HDMI input.
Response time value equal to SmartResponse
BT. 709 / DCI-P3 Coverage based on CIE1976
NTSC Area based on CIE1976
sRGB Area based on CIE1931
Adobe RGB Coverage based on CIE1976
Display colors: 10bits can be reached by QHD@170Hz with DP port (DP 10bits support 4:4:4) and QHD@144Hz with HDMI port (HDMI 10bits support 4:2:2 / 4:2:0).
DisplayPort 1.4 version is for HDR
Activities such as screen sharing, on-line streaming video and audio over the Internet can impact your network performance. Your hardware, network bandwidth and its performance will determine overall audio and video quality.
For USB-C power and charging function, your Notebook/device must support USB-C standard Power Delivery specifications. Please check with your Notebook user manual or manufacturer for more details.
For Video transmission via USB-C, your Notebook/device must support USB-C DP Alt mode
If your Ethernet connection seems slow, please enter OSD menu and select USB 3.0 or higher version which can support the LAN speed to 1G.
EPEAT rating is valid only where Philips registers the product. Please visit https://www.epeat.net/ for registration status in your country.
The monitor may look different from feature images.