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2 year warranty

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Discontinued

4500 seriesFull HD LED TV

50PFA4509/56

Full HD LED TV

Everyone in your home will enjoy the crisp, clear picture of the Philips 4500 series LED TV. The minimalist design, vivid images, and great sound make it the ideal choice for any room in your house.

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With Digital Crystal Clear

Full HD LED TV

  • 127 cm (50")

Ultra Narrow bezel gives you more picture to love

Ultra Narrow bezel gives you more picture to love

Traditional TVs have a bezel that wraps around the TV like a picture frame. Our Ultra Narrow bezel is modern and thin, so you have more picture to enjoy.

Modern design complements today's interior

Designed with a contemporary look to blend with your décor. Because your TV should look as beautiful off as it does on.

Digital Crystal Clear: precision you’ll want to share

For natural pictures from any source, Philips created Digital Crystal Clear. Because whether you indulge in your favorite soap, the news, or have friends over to watch a video—you'll enjoy it all in optimal contrast, color and sharpness.

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