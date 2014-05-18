2 year warranty
Discontinued
50PFA4509/56
Full HD LED TV
Everyone in your home will enjoy the crisp, clear picture of the Philips 4500 series LED TV. The minimalist design, vivid images, and great sound make it the ideal choice for any room in your house.
127 cm (50")
Traditional TVs have a bezel that wraps around the TV like a picture frame. Our Ultra Narrow bezel is modern and thin, so you have more picture to enjoy.
Designed with a contemporary look to blend with your décor. Because your TV should look as beautiful off as it does on.
For natural pictures from any source, Philips created Digital Crystal Clear. Because whether you indulge in your favorite soap, the news, or have friends over to watch a video—you'll enjoy it all in optimal contrast, color and sharpness.