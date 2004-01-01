April 2023 – Philips Fieldstrength MRI Webinar
In this Expert Forum Webinar, you'll learn more about the clinical capabilities of MR 5300, the second helium-free operating MR system from Philips Healthcare, which was launched at RSNA 2021.
Dr. Stephane Gellee, an MR Radiologist at the Clinique Saint-Augustin will share a few clinical case studies showcasing the high image quality that can be quickly obtained.
I noticed a real improvement with the MR 5300 on digestive imaging, mainly on livers and pancreas. Also the contrast has really improved and the resolution is of really good quality”
Stephane Gellee
Radiologist Saint Augustin Hospital, Bordeaux, France
