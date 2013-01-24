Philips M1194A SpO₂ sensor measures perfusion at the ear for consistent SpO₂ data even in surgical and low-perfusion patients. It clips gently yet securely to the ear lobe and is suitable for patients weighing more than 40 kg (88 lbs).
Consistently measures SpO2 in low-perfusion patients
For patients in low-perfusion states such as severe shock, septicemia, hypovolemia, vasoconstriction and peripheral vascular disease, it is beneficial to measure oxygenation at a central site, such as the earlobe. The earlobe is easily accessible, features small vasculature, and provides a quick response rate. The M1194A is also well-suited for surgical patients, because the finger is often inaccessible during surgery.
Reduces signal interference
Designed for FAST-SpO₂
Our pulse oximetry sensors are designed specifically for Philips proprietary FAST-SpO₂ (Fourier Artifact Suppression Technology) algorithm. Together, they reduce effects from patient movement, electronic interference, ambient light and low perfusion.
