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Cardiac Expert

MR clinical application

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Cardiac Expert supports the acquisition of multi-slice, dynamic tissue studies with T1 weighting and uniform tissue suppression¹ by including Look Locker methods for determining an optimal inversion delay time. Cardiac Expert also provides myocardial tagging² to allow assessment of regional wall motion and allows for real-time interactive planning of challenging cardiac views.

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  • ¹ With a (B1 insensitive) saturation pre-pulse
  • ² By means of REST grids

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