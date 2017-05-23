With CardiacQuant you get access to exciting applications for cardiology, which can help in the noninvasive assessment of myocardial tissue characteristics by providing you with comprehensive graphs and pixel based, quantitative T2/R2, T2*/R2* and T1 maps in a single breathhold scan helping you to make early decisions for therapy.
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