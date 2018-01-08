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Compressed SENSE - Spine

MR Clinical Applications

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Compressed SENSE is a break-through acceleration technique speeding up not only sequences but your entire exam. This new paradigm in productivity requires a unique implementation, enabling 2D and 3D scans to be up to 50% faster with virtually equal image quality¹. Compressed SENSE can be used in all anatomical contrasts and all anatomies.

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A clinical image of a scan

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  • 1 Compared to scans without Compressed SENSE

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