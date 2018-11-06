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IRIS Zoom

MR Clinical application

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IRIS Zoom delivers small FOV diffusion imaging with higher resolution, lower distortion and improved fat suppression than Philips Zoom DWI. Higher resolution diffusion imaging in the spine is achieved by employing 2D navigator-based motion correction integrated into the dS-SENSE framework. IRIS Zoom also delivers higher SNR in spine imaging compared to Philips MultiVane DWI XD TSE.

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