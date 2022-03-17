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Cardiovascular Workspace is a scalable and interoperable solution that combines deep clinical expertise with technological innovation to help streamline workflow and improve operational performance throughout the complete cardiovascular care continuum.
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Seamless integration
Seamless integration
Seamless integration
Enhanced multi-disciplinary collaboration
Enhanced multi-disciplinary collaboration
Enhanced multi-disciplinary collaboration
Scalability at the core
Scalability at the core
Scalability at the core
Enhanced diagnostic confidence
Enhanced diagnostic confidence
Enhanced diagnostic confidence
Seamless integration
Seamless integration
Seamless integration
Enhanced multi-disciplinary collaboration
Enhanced multi-disciplinary collaboration
Enhanced multi-disciplinary collaboration
Scalability at the core
Scalability at the core
Scalability at the core
Enhanced diagnostic confidence
Enhanced diagnostic confidence
Enhanced diagnostic confidence
Disparate clinical data from multiple sources add complexity to decision-making. Cardiovascular Workspace can help you overcome this challenge by empowering clinicians to turn clinical findings into a decisive actionable plan and foster collaboration across your cardiovascular service line – both within your hospital and among your referrers and other healthcare providers.
Find out how Cardiovascular Workspace can take your cardiovascular workflow to a new level.
"The main benefit from an IT perspective is that we have less overhead, more modern technology and more customizable configurations, for example for user access and rights. We are much more comfortable with how it has been configured.”
- John Hayes
Head of IT, Blackrock Clinical, Dublin, Ireland
"To be able to compare previous studies right in front of you is brilliant! If I was doing an echo on a patient and I was curious about their ECG, rather than me doing an ECG, I would just cross check to see if they have had one recently.”
- Martine Peagram
Senior Cardiac Physiologist, Blackrock Clinic, Dublin, Ireland
"The integration of IntelliSpace Cardiovascular with our EMR has improved the efficiency of our echo workflow. Measurements are transferred directly to the report and as soon as I finished my report, it is immediately available for all clinicians.”
- Dr. Rasmus Møgelvang
Head of Cardiac Imaging, Rigshospitalet, Copenhagen, Denmark
"I believe the advantage (with IntelliSpace Cardiovascular) is predominantly in the time saved. Especially in a hospital like this; a large hospital with multiple locations it’s important that we’re able to gather information quickly.“
- Randall de Visser, M.D.
Cardiologist, Elisabeth-TweeSteden Hospital, Tilburg, The Netherlands
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Ultrasound Workspace is a holistic, scalable, cardiovascular viewing, analysis and reporting system which is built on the foundation of the TOMTEC-ARENA platform. It allows for top-notch clinical efficiency by providing care teams with workflow flexibility: enabling the same diagnostic capabilities on- and off-cart; analyzing multi-vendor data; leveraging AI across a wide range of applications; with a highly scalable technology platform and licensing model; and tailored comprehensive support.
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This innovative suite of cath lab data management solutions (previously known as Xper Information Management, Xper IM) is designed to enhance the interventional cardiology workflow. Interventional Cardiology Workspace presents a variety of tools to enhance efficiency with reporting, scheduling, inventory and intelligent data management, helping to improve and simplify the workflow for all cardiology professionals.
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By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
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