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Access technology that enables connectivity, workspace flexibility and future innovation. Display and control up to 20 multimodality video sources or applications across six monitors in one tailored and standardized workflow.
Call +961 1 980016
For immediate assistance with your product purchase, please use the phone numbers below.
Philips Lebanon
Call: +961 1 980016
Call: +961 1 980017
Call: +961 1 980018
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By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
Call +961 1 980016
For immediate technical support, please use the phone numbers below.
Philips Lebanon
Call: +961 1 980016
Call: +961 1 980017
Call: +961 1 980018
Access video sources with ease through effortless connectivity
Access video sources with ease through effortless connectivity
Access video sources with ease through effortless connectivity
Access video sources with ease through effortless connectivity
Reduce the learning curve
Reduce the learning curve
Reduce the learning curve
Reduce the learning curve
Clutter-free control room
Clutter-free control room
Clutter-free control room
Clutter-free control room
Parallel working without interruption
Parallel working without interruption
Parallel working without interruption
Parallel working without interruption
Access video sources with ease through effortless connectivity
Access video sources with ease through effortless connectivity
Access video sources with ease through effortless connectivity
Access video sources with ease through effortless connectivity
Reduce the learning curve
Reduce the learning curve
Reduce the learning curve
Reduce the learning curve
Clutter-free control room
Clutter-free control room
Clutter-free control room
Clutter-free control room
Parallel working without interruption
Parallel working without interruption
Parallel working without interruption
Parallel working without interruption
View product
View product
View product
Elevate your interventional cardiology capabilities with the Azurion 7 with 12'' flat detector. This high-performance image-guided therapy solution allows interventional teams to perform challenging cardiac interventions. Seamlessly control all relevant applications at tableside for a consistent user experience, excellent lab performance and patient care.
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As more applications come into your lab, it's more important than ever to work as efficiently as possible. FlexSpot setup simplifies lab operations by allowing you to view, control, and manipulate all connected applications within a single workstation. Team members can perform different tasks separately, without interrupting each other, to reduce gaps between cases.
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The TSM Pro allows for integrating and connecting the touch screen operation of compatible applications, resulting in less clutter at tableside. Access physiology, IVUS, hemodynamic measurements, interventional tools and all imaging parameters – to work quickly and decisively.
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By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
Select country/regionLebanon (English)
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