Philips SmartSpeed Precise is our next generation acceleration technique that expands the proven Compressed SENSE and SmartSpeed technologies with a unique integrated Dual AI innovation. SmartSpeed Precise takes the leap towards ultimate precision at maximum speed by speeding up scan time up to 3 times [1] and enabling an increase in sharpness by up to 80% [2] helping to increase MRI department productivity. SmartSpeed Precise is available across Philips’ entire portfolio of 1.5T and 3.0T MR systems [3] and for all anatomies.
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