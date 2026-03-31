Search terms

EN
AR

CINE FreeBreathing

MR Clinical Applications

Find similar products

Philips CINE FreeBreathing eliminates the need for breath-holds by combining retrospective cardiac synchronization with respiratory gating. It improves image quality for patients who struggle with breath-holding while providing cardiac function measurements comparable to standard breath-hold CINE. [1-2] The technique enables robust single-beat cardiac imaging [3], allowing acquisition of a full 12-slice 2D stack covering the heart in just 90 seconds. [4]

Contact & support

Documentation

Brochure (1)

Brochure

Brochure (1)

Brochure

See all documentation

Brochure (1)

Brochure

  • 1. Applies to ejection fraction only.
  • 2. For patients with difficulties in breath holding.
  • 3. Compared to free breathing single beat without respiratory gating.
  • 4. Not applicable when slices re-acquired due to arrythmia rejection.

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue
© Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2026. All rights reserved.

Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.