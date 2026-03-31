Search terms

EN
AR

Cardiac Motion Correction

Automated motion correction for cardiac MR

Find similar products

Philips Cardiac Motion Correction is an automated MR technique that uses Fast Elastic Image Registration (FEIR) to correct for both respiratory and cardiac motion. [1] It improves image quality for single-shot cardiac imaging, such as contrast dynamic perfusion, T1 mapping and (SSh) LGE by enabling inline motion correction and correcting motion between dynamics, source images and averages. [1] For T1 mapping this results in more accurate quantitative maps, with more pixels on the T1 confidence maps, helping to improve diagnostic confidence. [1] Diagnostic-quality scans can be delivered even in patients who struggle with breath-holding. [1]

Contact & support

Documentation

Brochure (1)

Brochure

Brochure (1)

Brochure

See all documentation

Brochure (1)

Brochure

  • 1. Compared to scans without Cardiac Motion Correction.

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue
© Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2026. All rights reserved.

Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.