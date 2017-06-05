2 year warranty
Discontinued
223V5LHSB2/56
Great LED images in vivid colors
Enjoy vivid LED pictures on this Philips display. Equipped with HDMI and SmartControl lite, it’s a great choice!
V Line
22 (21.5" / 54.6 cm diag.)
SmartControl Lite is the next generation 3D icon based GUI monitor control software. This allows user to fine-tune most parameters of the monitor like Color, Brightness, screen calibration, Multi-media, ID management, etc with the mouse.
Philips monitors with LED backlighting are free of Mercury content, one of the most toxic natural substances, which affects humans and animals. This reduces the environmental impact of the display throughout its life-cycle, from manufacturing to disposal.
An HDMI-ready device has all the required hardware to accept High-Definition Multimedia Interface (HDMI) input. A HDMI cable enables high-quality digital video and audio all transmitted over a single cable from a PC or any number of AV sources (including set-top boxes, DVD players, A/V receivers and video cameras).