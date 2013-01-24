Home
Lumea IPL 9000 Series IPL hair removal device

BRI957/60
    -{discount-value}

    Be hair-free for 6 months*

    The most effective IPL, 6 months after a full treatment cycle**. IPL technology with SenseIQ provides long-lasting total-body hair removal in the comfort of your home. Get salon-smooth skin with personalized guidance from the Lumea IPL app.

    Be hair-free for 6 months*

    The most effective IPL, 6 months after a full treatment cycle**. IPL technology with SenseIQ provides long-lasting total-body hair removal in the comfort of your home. Get salon-smooth skin with personalized guidance from the Lumea IPL app.

      Be hair-free for 6 months*

      with our fastest and most efficient IPL

      • With SenseIQ technology
      • Underarms, bikini, body, face
      • With SmartSkin sensor
      • Both cordless and corded use
      • 4 intelligent attachments

      Technical Specifications

      • Technical specs. attachments

        Body treatment attachment
        • Shape: Convex curved
        • Window size: 4.1 cm2
        • Tailored treatment for body
        Face treatment attachment
        • Shape: Flat
        • Window size:2 cm2,extra filter
        • Tailored treatment for face
        Bikini treatment attachment
        • Shape: Concave curved
        • Window size:3 cm2,extra filter
        • Tailored treatment for bikini
        Underarm treatment attachment
        • Shape: Concave curved
        • Window size: 3cm2
        • Tailored for underarm area

      • Power

        Voltage
        100-240 V

      • Service

        Warranty
        2 years global warranty

      • Technical specifications

        High performance lamp
        Delivers 450,000 flashes*****

      • Application areas

        Body areas
        • Arms
        • Legs
        • Stomach
        Sensitive areas
        • Underarms
        • Bikini
        Face areas
        • Upper lip
        • Chin
        • Jawline

      • Items included

        Instructions for use
        User manual
        Storage
        Luxurious pouch
        Adapter
        19.5V / 4000mA

      • Safety and adjustable settings

        Integrated UV filter
        Protects skin from UV light
        5 light energy settings
        Adjustable to your skin type
        Integrated safety system
        Prevent unintentional flashing
        Skin Tone sensor
        Detects your skin tone
        SmartSkin sensor
        The right setting on demand

      • Application time

        Underarms
        2,5 min
        Bikini line
        2 min
        Face areas
        1,5 min
        Lower legs
        8,5 min

      • Application mode

        Slide and Flash
        For quick application
        Corded / cordless use
        Both cordless and corded use
        Stamp and Flash
        For treatment on small areas

          • Median hair reductions after 12 treatments: 78% on legs, 64% on bikini, 65% on armpits
          • * Median result: 58% hair reduction after 12 treatments
          • * * When following the treatment schedule, measured on legs, individual results may vary
          • * * * When following the treatment schedule
          • * * * * Calculated for use on lower legs, bikini, armpits and face. The lamp lifetime does not extend the Philips 2 years worldwide guarantee.
          • * * * * * Study conducted in The Netherlands and Austria with 46 women: results after 3 treatments on the legs, bikini, armpits, and 2 treatments on the face
          • * * * * * * Based on cordless usage, window size and curved attachments
          • * * * * * * * Test conducted in 2020, in the UK on 190 respondents