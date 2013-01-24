Quick crease removal with the power of steam
2-in-1 vertical and horizontal steaming function allows you to achieve even better results with your garment steamer. Steam your clothes vertically without using an ironing board, or give them a really crisp touch by steaming horizontally on any straight surface around you. Due to it's unique internal design this Steam&Go 2-in-1 will generate powerful continuous steam even in horizontal position, so now you can also steam your soft furniture and bed linen.
SmartFlow technology ensures great ironing results as the optimized steam flow heats up the steam plate. This keeps the steam plate at an optimal, safe temperature for all fabrics while effectively preventing wet spots. It features a coating that enables good gliding and corrosion resistance.
Electric pump provides continuous steam for easy and quick crease removal.
The steamer is safe to use on all fabrics. It is a great solution for delicate fabrics like silk.
By using the steamer you do not need an ironing board anymore, which makes ironing hassle-free.
Detachable water tank for easier filling.
The steamer is ready to use within seconds.
The handheld steamer is light and comfortable to use thanks to the ergonomic and compact design. Just press the trigger and quickly remove creases with continuous steam.
Hot steam kills up to 99.9% of bacteria on clothes and helps delaying washing or dry cleaning*.
Powerful steam removes cigarette, food and body odors.
Use the brush accessory with thicker garments like coats for better steam penetration and a smoother finish.
Use the supplied storage bag to store the handheld steamer after usage or to take along with you during your travels.
