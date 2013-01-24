Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
EN
AR

Search terms

Daily Collection

Hand mixers

HR1560/41
1 Awards
  • Prepare homemade delicacies easily Prepare homemade delicacies easily Prepare homemade delicacies easily
    -{discount-value}

    Daily Collection Hand mixers

    HR1560/41
    1 Awards

    Prepare homemade delicacies easily

    The Philips mixer helps you create delicious homemade cakes, pies and bread for your whole family. Its powerful 400 W motor, 3 speeds and assorted beaters and dough hooks will make light work of the toughest dough. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Daily Collection Hand mixers

    Prepare homemade delicacies easily

    The Philips mixer helps you create delicious homemade cakes, pies and bread for your whole family. Its powerful 400 W motor, 3 speeds and assorted beaters and dough hooks will make light work of the toughest dough. See all benefits

    Prepare homemade delicacies easily

    The Philips mixer helps you create delicious homemade cakes, pies and bread for your whole family. Its powerful 400 W motor, 3 speeds and assorted beaters and dough hooks will make light work of the toughest dough. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Daily Collection Hand mixers

    Prepare homemade delicacies easily

    The Philips mixer helps you create delicious homemade cakes, pies and bread for your whole family. Its powerful 400 W motor, 3 speeds and assorted beaters and dough hooks will make light work of the toughest dough. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all Mixer

      Prepare homemade delicacies easily

      Mixer with powerful 400 Watt motor

      • 400 W
      • Stainless steel beaters
      • Dough hooks
      Multiple speeds and turbo function

      Multiple speeds and turbo function

      Multiple speeds and turbo function for perfect results.

      Powerful 400 W motor

      Powerful 400 W motor

      Powerful 400 W motor to handle a variety of ingredients.

      Beaters and dough hooks included

      Beaters and dough hooks included

      A pair of stainless steel beaters and dough hooks for your Philips Mixer so all your recipes are whipped/mixed and knead to perfection.

      Cord storage clip

      Cord storage clip

      Cord storage clip to keep your kitchen tidy.

      Technical Specifications

      • Design specifications

        Material housing
        ABS
        Material beaters/dough hooks
        Stainless steel
        Color(s)
        White

      • General specifications

        Turbo function
        Yes
        Cord storage clip
        Yes

      • Accessories

        Beaters
        Yes
        Dough hooks
        Yes

      • Technical specifications

        Frequency
        50/60  Hz
        Power
        400  W
        Speeds
        3
        Voltage
        230-240  V
        Cord length
        1.10  m

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Awards