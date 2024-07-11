Search terms

EN
AR
  • Blend beyond the limits Blend beyond the limits Blend beyond the limits
    -{discount-value}

    5000 Series Blender

    HR2767/00

    Blend beyond the limits

    Enrich your culinary canvas with Philips 5000 Series Blender. Enjoy finest blends even from the recipes with frozen fruits, ice cubes, and nuts. Sleek design for your kitchen counter. Detachable dishwasher-safe parts for easy cleaning.

    See all benefits

    5000 Series Blender

    Similar products

    See all Blender

    Blend beyond the limits

    Prepare smoothies, dips, sauces, pastes, and more

    • Blender
    Finest blends with ProBlend Plus technology

    Finest blends with ProBlend Plus technology

    Motor, blades, and tumbler designed to work together for perfect results so that you can have finest blends even from the recipes with ice cubes, nuts, and frozen fruits.

    1000 W ProBlend Plus motor for effortless blending

    1000 W ProBlend Plus motor for effortless blending

    The ProBlend Plus motor creates a fast circulation of the ingredients for effortless blending

    ProBlend Plus blades for silky-smooth texture

    ProBlend Plus blades for silky-smooth texture

    Long, thick, and sharp 6 blades crush and blend the hardest ingredients into finest texture

    ProBlend Plus tumbler for perfect circulation of ingredients

    ProBlend Plus tumbler for perfect circulation of ingredients

    Ribs in the tumblers push the ingredients back to the circulation so that your ingredients are evenly blended for smooth results.

    300 ml small cup with flat blade for coffee beans and spices

    300 ml small cup with flat blade for coffee beans and spices

    Enjoy freshly ground coffee and spices at home with 300 ml small cup and flat blade. Use them instantly or pop on the lid to store for later. The cup is made with Tritan from Eastman, it is 100% BPA free, shatter-resistant, and dishwasher-safe.

    Elegant compact design suits every kitchen

    Elegant compact design suits every kitchen

    Add stylish touch to your kitchen. Stainless steel design with a compact footprint and detachable parts for easy storage.

    Versatile blender makes all your favorite recipes

    Versatile blender makes all your favorite recipes

    Enjoy a wide variety of homemade recipes; velvety smoothies, creamy shakes, thick rich sauces, and freshly ground coffee.

    Press and twist for one-touch simplicity

    Press and twist for one-touch simplicity

    The press-and-twist tumbler eliminates buttons and dials. Blend effortlessly, all in one simple motion.

    Detachable blades for easy cleaning

    Detachable blades for easy cleaning

    Rinse the detachable blades under the tap or pop them in the dishwasher for thorough cleaning.

    Dishwasher-safe for carefree daily use

    Dishwasher-safe for carefree daily use

    All detachable parts are easy to rinse and dishwasher safe. Durable tumblers and cups made with Tritan from Eastman withstand daily wash cycles for long-lasting enjoyment.

    700 and 500 ml tumblers with lids for storage or on-the-go

    700 and 500 ml tumblers with lids for storage or on-the-go

    Blend and go with the handy 700 ml and 500 ml tumblers. Make your daily smoothie, then pop on a leak-proof lid to take it with you. Or store it in the fridge for later. The tumblers are made with Tritan from Eastman, it is 100% BPA free, shatter-resistant, and dishwasher-safe.

    HomeID app for all the inspiration you need

    Discover a world of delicious recipes! Explore our HomeID app for tasty drinks, soups, sauces and more plus tips and guidance for using your blender.

    Technical Specifications

    • Design specifications

      Color(s)
      Black
      Material housing
      Metal & Plastic with metallic ring (painted)
      Material jar
      Tritan Plastic
      Material blade
      Stainless steel

    • Country of origin

      Made in
      China

    • Accessories

      Included accessories
      300ml tumbler, 500 ml tumbler, drinking caps , 1 lid

    • Technical specifications

      Voltage
      220-240  V
      Power
      1000  W
      Cord length
      0.85  m
      Frequency
      50/60  Hz
      Effective capacity
      700 +500 +300  l

    • Weight and dimensions

      Weight of product
      2.23  kg
      Item length
      14.4cm
      Item width
      14cm
      Item height
      38.3cm

    • General specifications

      Speeds
      1 speed and manual Pulse operation
      Type of lid
      (2x) Sport lid & Flat lid
      Dishwasher safe
      Detachable parts are dishwasher safe
      Blade
      6-star blade & 2-star blade

    • Guarantee

      2-year worldwide guarantee
      Yes

    Get support for this product

    Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

    Suggested products

    Recently viewed products

    © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2024. All rights reserved.

    Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.